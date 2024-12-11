Lil Win celebrated his cute little daughter on her birthday and shared beautiful photos of her on his Instagram page

The Kumawood actor penned a beautiful message wishing her a happy birthday and bestowed God's blessings on her

In the comments section of the celebratory post, many Ghanaians wished the little girl a happy birthday and admired her beauty

Popular Ghanaian actor Lil Win took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, to celebrate his daughter's birthday. The actor shared beautiful photos of his little girl and wished her a happy birthday with a heartfelt message.

In the post, Lil Win, whose real name is Kwadwo Nkansah, referred to his daughter as the 'Princess of Weezy Empire' and expressed his love for her. He prayed for God's blessings, asking for long life, prosperity, and good health for her. He wrote:

"Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter Princess of Weezy Empire...Nana Hemaa...Mama Millicent, May Adom Nyame bless you with Long Life, Prosperity, and Good Health Enjoy Your Day with much happiness We love you baby girl. 🙏❤️ 🎊🎉🍾"

Many Ghanaians quickly flooded the comments section with birthday wishes and compliments, praising the young girl's beauty. Many of them noted how adorable she was in their birthday wishes.

Lil Win's daughter gets celebrated

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

vena_addo wrote:

"Happy birthday dear 🎉God bless your new age🤗."

pretty_richeal_ reacted:

"Happy birthday 🎊 lil princess❤️ wishing you long life and prosperity ahead."

mabel_bentum said:

"Happy happy birthday princess ❤️❤️❤️may God bless you to live long with good health."

vena_addo said:

"Happy birthday dear 🎉God bless your new age."

ericaasarenyarko commented:

"Happy blessed birthday sweetheart.🙏🎂🎁❤️."

deduwa_andoh reacted:

"Happy birthday Nana Hema."

Lil Win congratulates John Mahama

Lil Win has also celebrated someone special outside his family recently. He celebrated president-elect John Mahama.

YEN.com.gh reported that John Mahama defeated Mahamadu Bawumia in the December 7 elections, and Lil Win was one of the celebrities who congratulated him.

The actor shared photos of himself and Mahama alongside his message of congratulation.

