Kojo Forex shared photos of the front and the back of his ATM card and asked Ghanaians to purchase whatever they wanted with it

He wished folks Merry Christmas in advance, indicating that the gesture was a way to give back in celebration of the festive season

However, despite the full details of the card on display, netizens said they could not use it as there was an OTP code restriction

Popular Ghanaian forex trader Kojo Forex shared photos of his ATM card on X (formerly Twitter), which caused a frenzy on the platform.

The post showed the card's front and back, with all the necessary transaction details. He encouraged Ghanaians to shop freely with it as a festive giveaway to celebrate the Christmas season.

The gesture was seen by many as a way to give back to the community.

However, many netizens attempted to use the card, but transactions were unsuccessful due to a One-Time Password (OTP) restriction placed on it. This security measure prevented anyone from completing purchases despite having full access to the card details.

The turn of events left many disappointed. Some folks realised that the forex trader was playing a prank on them, knowing the card was secured.

Kojo Forex's bank card stunt sparks debate

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

Ghnathaniel said:

"IGP can arrest you for this ooh kojo unless u add verification code...why cause tension and panic."

Theonlyolamide wrote:

"God save you. I nearly ordered two houses in Banana Island."

AnyaLacey01 said:

"Santa finally learned how to use a bank card.😅"

wizkidfc_ said:

"No dey use elderly person play for here o."

Kojo Forex slams 'lazy' Ghanaian youth

This is not the first time Kojo Forex has sparked mixed reactions online. In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, he called Ghanaian youth lazy.

His sentiments stemmed from the over-dependence of many young people on the government and stressed a need for fresher innovations.

Kojo Forex's controversial claims that young people in Ghana do not want to work for their money generated a big debate on social media.

