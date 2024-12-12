Kwaku Manu, Baba Sadiq and A Plus will appear on UTV's United Showbiz. The latter two will appear for the first time as MPs-elect

The station announced its full list of guests and media pundits who will join the host, Empress Gifty, on December 14

The announcement has garnered significant traction, considering the numerous topics to unpack after the 2024 elections

MPs-elect for Okaikwei Central and Gomoa Central Baba Sadiq and A Plus are set to appear on the December 14th episode of United Showbiz. This comes after their unprecedented victories in the 2024 elections.

Baba Sadiq, who represented the National Democratic Congress (NDC), secured 15,383 votes, narrowly defeating the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Patrick Yaw Boamah, who secured 14,949 votes.

The Okaikewi Central constituency which was won by the NDC, was one of the NPP's strongholds where the incumbent had served for more than two terms.

Kwame A Plus, real name Kwame Asare Obeng, also won the Gomoa Central seat as an independent candidate. He secured 13,491 votes, defeating the incumbent MP, Naana Eyiah Quansah of the NPP, who received 10,541 votes.

Going into the elections, the entertainers, on surface level, appeared like they stood little chance of snatching the victory from their experienced opponents.

Baba Sadiq and A Plus will join Kwaku Manu and other well-known faces on the show, including Arnold Asamoah Baidoo and Bullgod.

Ghanaians share their anticipation for United Showbiz

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Baba Sadiq and A Plus' upcoming appearance on UTV's United Showbiz.

georgina4099 said:

"U guys should change the host la …..she doesn’t know how to interview…. It makes it boring….and she is too loud."

98_quei wrote:

"Back with de wacks talks again. Dat zigah guy den de host dey bore me pass😂😂>"

abdullai670 remarked:

"The only entertainment show with Members of Parliament 🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥🔥,"

A Plus speaks after Gomoa Central victory

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that A Plus had opened up about the uncertain moments before the parliamentary elections.

The musician-turned-politician who ran as an independent candidate said he was scared and had to call Mussa Dankwah for more insights.

The MP-elect confirmed that he had to call Dankwah late into the night because he felt unsettled.

