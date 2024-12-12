Iconic Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan once threw light on his reported sour relationship with André Ayew

The pair shared the dressing room at the national team level, playing two World Cups and six AFCON tournaments together

While Gyan has retired from professional football, Ayew still plays for French Ligue 1 side Le Havre

Asamoah Gyan once revealed his connection with André Dede Ayew following his time with the Black Stars.

Gyan, fondly known as Baby Jet, spent years sharing the national team spotlight with Ayew during a period marked by notable individual achievements.

Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew played two World Cups and six AFCONs together, representing the senior men's national team. Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA.

However, speculation about a strained dynamic between the two has lingered over the years.

Gyan reveals the truth about his bond with Ayew

Dispelling rumours of animosity, Gyan clarified their relationship while making a significant distinction—he does not consider Ayew a friend.

"Andre [Ayew] is my teammate. He’s not my friend. We have friends and acquaintances," Gyan remarked during an interview with Wontumi Radio.

He likened their bond to that of colleagues working together, emphasising that their interaction never extended beyond professional boundaries.

"The relationship does not extend beyond that because the person cannot be considered a friend," he elaborated.

Now 39, Gyan reflected on his post-Black Stars interaction with Ayew, noting it has been limited.

"Aside from the occasional consultation I give Andre during boxing bouts, we hardly chat," Gyan disclosed.

His comments underline the strictly professional nature of their association, even as both continue to command respect in Ghanaian football circles.

Asamoah Gyan's rumoured 'war' with Dede Ayew

According to Pulse Ghana, their reported differences date back to 2017, centred on the much-coveted captaincy armband.

This tension culminated in 2019 when Gyan threatened to step away from the Black Stars ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, a moment that highlighted the complexities within the team’s hierarchy.

Despite these challenges, both players remained pivotal in Ghana's international campaigns.

While their on-field synergy delivered results for Ghana, the underlying issues surrounding roles and responsibilities mirror challenges often seen in elite football setups.

