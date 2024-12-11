Asamoah Gyan has shared his thoughts on John Mahama's victory in the December elections, calling on Ghanaians to rally behind his government

The legendary forward, who retired from football in 2023, emphasized the importance of unity and collective effort in moving the country forward

Meanwhile, the former Sunderland forward is set to host the inaugural edition of his All Regional Games in 2025

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has urged Ghanaians to rally behind the incoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) government following a peaceful election.

The NDC emerged victorious in the 2024 general election, securing a landslide win over the ruling New Patriotic Party.

This victory marks the return of John Dramani Mahama to the presidency after eight years in opposition.

Sharing his thoughts on social media, Gyan encouraged Ghanaians to adopt a positive attitude and support the new administration to ensure its success.

"You know, when there is an issue, I will share my thoughts. Let's support the government. Any government that comes to power, let's support them," Gyan said.

"When you buy something for GHC 50 and sell it for GHC 1000, the country will face hardship."

He further called for unity beyond political affiliations:

"Ghana has decided. Let’s put party politics aside. If your party has won, focus on governance. As citizens, we must also do our part by supporting the government."

Gyan emphasised the importance of collective effort, adding:

"We need to change our attitudes and support the new government. Let’s congratulate them, and that is my message."

Before the election, Gyan withdrew from the Bawumia manifesto team, citing a desire to focus on his philanthropic activities and maintain impartiality in political matters.

The former Ghana striker remains a celebrated figure in the country, holding the record as the nation’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 109 appearances.

