President Nana Akufo-Addo has directed Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to begin formal engagements with the IMF for an economic programme.

YEN.com.gh has sighted a statement from the Information Ministry dated July 1, 2022 that discloses that the IMF boss, Kristalina Georgieva and President Akufo-Addo have already had a conversation about a possible bail-out programme.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has authorised Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to commence formal engagements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), inviting the Fund to support an economic programme put together by the Government of Ghana,” the statement said.

