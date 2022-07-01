Nana Akufo-Addo has been advised to fire his finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, for causing the country's economic challenges

Former President John Dramani Mahama said the current president should also shake up his government to remove nonperforming appointees

John Mahama made the comments during a speech at the launch of a think tank, Think Progress Ghana, on Thursday, June 30

Former President John Mahama has shared three proposals on how President Nana Akufo-Addo can solve Ghana's current economic problems.

L-R: Nana Akufo-Addo, Ken Ofori-Atta and John Mahama. Source: UGC/@JDMahama, @nakufoaddo, Getty images.

Source: UGC

Speaking at the launch of a think tank, Think Progress Ghana, the theme, "Ghana's debt burden, reflections and solutions," Mahama said Akufo-Addo needs to move fast to save the economy.

At the event on Thursday, June 30, 2022, the former president said the first significant decision would be for Akufo-Addo to fire Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Second, he has advised Akufo-Addo to conduct a shake-up of this government. This, according to Mr Mahama, will achieve the following:

"[It will] remove the many dead woods that have turned ministries into their fiefdoms."

Finally, he has advised Akufo-Addo to bring together the brains in Ghana to formulate a comprehensive recovery plan for our economy, as he did to formulate the Senchi Consensus.

John Mahama said Akufo-Addo must immediately start the process to restructure Ghana's debt before he plunges the country into the same fate Sri Lanka has been hit with.

The south Asian country has recently sunk into severe economic and social crises. Already sales of petrol and diesel for private vehicles have been banned. There are shortages of essentials like food and medicine also a problem.

Mr Mahama added:

"Even more importantly the unbridled and unsustainable borrowing must stop. We can no longer afford to dither and fiddle while our economy heads for the precipice. The consequence of that will be too grave to comprehend."

Prof Aning Commends Mahama’s Tolerance, Says “I Criticised Him But I Slept Soundly”

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in an unrelated story that security analyst Professor Kwesi Aning has celebrated former president John Mahama’s tolerance, revealing that he went to bed without concerns after criticising him.

The Director at the Faculty of Academic Affairs & Research at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) said improving national security was about leaders being tolerant of different ideas and opinions. In his view, the former president John Mahama embodied these characteristics.

The astute security analyst showered these accolades on the former president while delivering an address at the John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Lecture for Central and Western Regions.

