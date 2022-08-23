Fufu pounders have threatened to lay down their tools over the low remuneration being given them by their employers

Fufu pounders in Ghana have threatened to lay down their tools over the low wages paid them by their employers.

The disgruntled workers say the worsening economic conditions in the country coupled with their low remuneration has made life unbearable for them.

The Ghanaian economy is reeling from skyrocketing prices of goods and services, rising inflation and a cedi dollar depreciation, which appears to be getting out of hand.

Fufu pounders in Ghana/ Image credit: Kwame Oboadie, Isaac K. Addae, Maruf Conscious Roofman

Source: Facebook

Government officials have blamed the economic challenges on the Russia-Ukraine war and the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, among others.

Employers bearing the brunt of these hard times have, in some instances, slashed their workforce, with some also holding back on plans to increase salaries and emoluments.

The resultant effect has led to labour agitations and industrial actions.

The latest to join the clamouring for increment in their wages is the Fufu Pounders Association of Ghana, which has threatened to lay down their pestles if their employers refuse to give them a pay raise.

Some of them from the Central Regional branch who spoke to Accra-based TV3 lamented the hardships they face due to their low incomes.

One of the disgruntled members bemoaned his paltry Ghs15 wage, which he says is woefully inadequate to make ends meet.

They also add that their colleagues in Accra are making more than those in other regions, including the Central Region.

Fufu, a local delicacy, is enjoyed by people from nearly all tribes in Ghana. Despite the overwhelming craving for it, its preparations entail much hard work. Mashing the cooked cassava/yam and plantain into the fine, good-looking fufu comes with a lot of hard work, especially those that pound it for sale. Though there is a machine that makes the mashing of the cassava and plantain easier, scores of fufu lovers still opt for the tedious and physical way of pounding the delicacy to its finished product in a mortal and pestle.

