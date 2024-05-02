Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas is a gorgeous woman with or without makeup

The TV presenter has gone viral as showing off her natural looking face for the first time on Instagram

Some social media users can't stop admiring her flawless beauty and natural hairstyle

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has earned a spot as one of the relationship experts in the country as she discusses relatable topics on her social media platform.

In her latest video, the mother-of-one shared some beauty tips as she showed off her natural face without makeup while rocking her natural long hair.

Joselyn Dumas shows off her face without makeup. Photo credit: @joselyndumas

In the viral video, Joselyn Dumas looked terrific in a sleeve dress, highlighting her famous curves.

Joselyn Dumas wore simple stud earrings and an expensive gold wristwatch to complete her look.

Watch the video below;

Joselyn Dumas looks fabulous in a two-piece outfit

Ghanaian TV host Joselyn Dumas looked splendid in a long-sleeve top and matching trousers as she rocked a long-center-parted hairstyle.

The screen goddess modelled in red strappy heels that matched her tie & dye ensemble.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Joselyn Dumas's flawless skin

Wisdomiscaution stated:

You’re the true definition of classy and beautiful. No beauty shines brighter than that of a beautiful goddess with brains ❤️❤️❤️

Liliamary stated:

your natural hair

kbmusa70 stated:

I like this actress

u_gochukw_u stated:

You looking good

Leftysencho stated:

U got a flawless skin

Officialberniequeens stated:

Jo! Your skin, girl.

Ernestboamah stated:

U are always on

Ericaduhouston stated:

I luv ur natural looks ❤️❤️❤️❤️

4evasandy_shero stated:

See face, see skin OMG

ngmongmlokieesther stated:

Your hair is very beautiful ❤️

Naaisahissah stated:

Hey beautiful ❤️

