Hailey Bieber has made a name for herself as an entertainer. She is also famous for being the wife of renowned Canadian singer Justin Bieber. Hailey's fame has resulted in interest in her personal life, with fans eager to learn more about her background. Learn more about Hailey Bieber's parents, including what they do.

Kennya and Stephen Baldwin attended the Rolex Mentor and Protégé Arts Initiative at the New York State Theatre. Photo: Patrick McMullan (modified by author)

Hailey Bieber's parents are renowned personalities. They have gained further fame due to the stardom of their daughter, a model, and their son-in-law, Justin Bieber, a famous musician. Fans are curious to learn more about them, including how they met and what they do.

Hailey Bieber's parents' profile summary

Profile Hailey Bieber's dad Hailey Bieber's mom Full name Stephen Andrew Baldwin Kennya Rhode Baldwin (née Deodato) Gender Male Female Date of birth 12 May 1966 24 October 1968 Age 58 years old (as of 2024) 55 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Scorpio Place of birth Massapequa, New York, USA Brazil Current residence Nyack, New York, USA Nyack, New York, USA Nationality American Brazilian Ethnicity White Mixed (Italian-Portuguese-Spanish) Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 5'10" 5'5" Height in centimetres 178 165 Weight in pounds 190 132 Weight in kilograms 86 60 Hair colour Brown Light brown Eye colour Blue Brown Mother Carol Newcomb (née Martineau) Mary Ellen Deodato Father Alexander Rae Baldwin Jr. Eumir Deodato Marital status Married Married Spouse Kennya Rhode Stephen Andrew Baldwin Children Two Two Education American Academy of Dramatic Arts York Preparatory School and Parsons School of Design Profession Actor, film, producer, director, activist Graphic designer

Who are Hailey Bieber's parents?

Her parents are Stephen Andrew Baldwin, an American and Brazilian-born Kennya Baldwin. Hailey thinks highly of her parents, as is evident in her 2015 social media post in which she said;

My parents are absolutely everything to me. They inspire me every day and I only hope one day to have a marriage, friendship, and foundation they have. Wouldn't be who I am today without them.

Are Hailey Bieber's parents still married?

Top-5 facts about Hailey Bieber's parents. Photo: Robin Platzer/Getty Images (modified by author)

Yes, they are. Hailey's parents have been married for 34 years (as of 2024), having wed in 1990. They had met by chance three years before, in 1987, on a New York City bus while they were both 19. Their union has resulted in the birth of two children, Alaia Baldwin, born in 1993 and Hailey, born in 1996.

In 2021, Hailey reflected on her parents' marriage during an interview with Elle. She said,

I know sometimes they drive each other crazy, but they love each other. When I was young and I would hear the story of how they met, it sounded like the most romantic thing in the world. You fantasize about having the same thing. I do think it influenced me to want to be married young.

Hailey's father also commented on why he thinks his marriage has lasted that long during a 2012 interview with CBS News. He said,

I have a lot of young people say to me, 'You're the youngest Baldwin and you've been married the longest. How does that work?' The truth is my wife's awesome. She puts up with me. We're meant to be together. More than anything when those interactions occur that rub you the wrong way you just learn to let it go. That's the best thing you can do.

What are Hailey Bieber's parents famous for?

Hailey Bieber's father is a renowned American actor, producer, director and activist. He is also famous for being one of the four Baldwin brothers (himself, Alec, Daniel and William), a family of renowned American professional performers.

According to IMDb, Stephen Baldwin has 108 acting credits, 12 production credits and three directing credits. Some of his notable films and TV shows include Crossing the Bridge (1992), A Simple Twist of Fate (1994), Dead Weekend (1995) and The Genius Club (2006).

Hailey Bieber's mom is famous for being the daughter of renowned Grammy Award-winning Brazilian composer and record producer Eumir Deodato. She is also known for her career as a graphic designer. Per IMDb, Kenna was featured as herself in the 2005 TV movie Livin' It: Unusual Suspects.

Hailey Bieber's parents net worth

L-R: Hailey Baldwin, Stephen Baldwin, Alaia Baldwin and Kennya Baldwin attend Baume Mercier and Love146 Fund Raiser at Helen Mills Event Space in New York City. Photo: ELIAS COMFORT

Hailey's parents' combined net worth has yet to be discovered, given that details of her mother's earnings are not public knowledge. However, according to Celebrity Net Worth, SCMP and The Richest, Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, has an alleged net worth of between $500,000 and $1 million.

Stephen's source of wealth is his extensive career as an entertainer and various business ventures.

What is Hailey Bieber's heritage?

Hailey has a diverse heritage, thanks to her parents. Her mother is a Brazilian of Portuguese and Italian descent, while his father is of English, German, French, Scottish and Irish descent.

FAQs

Who is Hailey Bieber's dad? Her father is Stephen Baldwin, an American actor, producer, director and activist. Who is Hailey Bieber's mother? Her mom is Kennya Baldwin, an established graphic designer born in Brazil. Who is Hailey Bieber's biological father? Stephen Baldwin is her biological dad. What ethnicity is Hailey Bieber's mom? She has mixed ethnicity comprising Italian, Portuguese and Spanish. Is Hailey Bieber Latina? No, she isn't. She identifies as multiracial, given that her father is white and her mother is Latina. What age did Hailey Bieber get married? She married at 21 in 2018. Who did Justin Bieber date before Hailey? Before marrying Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber dated Selena Gomez, Sofia Richie, and Kendall Jenner.

The topic of Hailey Bieber's parents has generated interest from the public. Her parents, Kennya and Stephen Baldwin are celebrities; her mother is a graphic designer from Brazil, and her father is an actor, producer, director, and activist.

