The Ghana Education Service (GES) has raised concerns with students with tattoos, multiple piercings, and skin bleaching.

A rep in the Central Region has described this as “a troubling phenomenon”.

The Ghana Education Service forbids tattooing, multiple piercings, and skin bleaching.

The service has also expressed deep concern regarding the issues of teenage pregnancies and cohabitation.

Priscilla Christabel Eshun, the Central Regional Girls Education Officer of the GES, noted that these findings were gathered during visits to certain districts in the Central Region as part of its ‘Life Skills Programme’ designed to empower students.

“In one of the schools we visited, a young girl had bleached her skin to the point where it was peeling off and emitting an unpleasant smell. We also observed students with multiple piercings in their ears."

She stressed that the service forbids tattooing, multiple piercings, and skin bleaching as outlined in its harmonised Code of Conduct for students in pre-tertiary schools.

Its investigations indicated that many young girls were associating with these boys for financial aid.

New code of conduct for students

The Ghana Education Service has reviewed the code of conduct for students in secondary education.

The new code of conduct has been sent to all Directors of Education at the local government level.

The Ghana Education Service also posted the new code of conduct online for public access.

The communique sent to the directors said the new code of conduct would help provide quality education.

