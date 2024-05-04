Afronita recently launched her new dance school, her next big thing after leaving the DWP Academy

A few weeks later, her students are confident enough to show their dance skills on TV

A video of the students mesmerising the audience at McBrown's show has surfaced online

Ghanaian viral dancer Afronita has began noticing the fruits of her labour only a few weeks after launching her new dance school for kids, Afrostar Academy.

According to the viral superstar, training children to dance has been a long-existing passion and a calling which influenced her decision to leave the DWP academy.

In a recent media engagement on Nana McBrown's Onua Showme, Afronita went on set with some of her young students who didn't fail to showcase their skills excellently.

Afrostar kids mesmerised McBrown and her audience

According to Afrnoita, the kids who appeared on Nana Ama McBrowin's, numbering a little over 20, were only a quarter of students who have signed up for training at the Afrostar Kids Academy so far.

The young dancers hit the stage with all confidence as they performed about three of Afronita's dance steps move by move.

Their performance caught the attention of many fans who took to social media, hailing dance trainer Afronita for her remarkable efforts with the Afrostar Kids Academy a few weeks after the launch.

Fans hail Afronita for her hardwork with Afrostar Kids Academy

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they sang Afronita's praises online.

owe.nia said:

Infact when kids do something it turns out beautifully ❤️

nanaama7192 wrote:

Quables is crying

dharlynn_18 noted:

In it to make History

nana_adwoagyasiagyei remarked:

@afronitaaa for you to teach all these kids to get it right and beautiful means you’re doing an amazing work❤️

caliphonia_god commented:

@afroniellaaa I saw you always happy to see you dance

mummymymmy added:

Ma sha Allah, you will continue to be blessed in sha Allah❤️❤️❤️

Afronita sway Britain's Got Talent Judges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a new video of Afrontia and Abigal Adjiri's performance on the Britain's Got Talent stage has emerged, causing a frenzy online.

With their captivating performance, Afronita and Abigail reignited the craze for Azonto, one of Ghana's most popular pop-cultural moments, especially in the UK, during their performance at Britain's Got Talent.

