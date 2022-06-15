

Danny Grubs used only cassava, added salt, and a few other mistakes while preparing the rich African delicacy

The video has caused many people from across the African continent to react to the video and advise Danny Grubs on how to make the prefect Fufu next time

A Chinese man Danny Kim, popularly known on TikTok as Danny Grubs, has tried his hands at preparing the popular African delicacy, Fufu.

In Ghana, Fufu is prepared with unripe plantain mixed with cassava and mostly eaten with soup. However,

some people opt to enjoy it with stew, which is not common.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official TikTOk handle of Danny Kim, who is a chef on TikTok, is seen trying a fufu recipe that he found online.

He gives a step-by-step approach to how he prepared the famous dish. In the video he said:

Today, we're going to try to make some fufu. First step you take your cassava aka yuca and you go ahead and shave it.

When his wife asked him whether he was sure how to prepare it, he answered saying that he learnt it from a viral TikTok video.

Danny Kim went on to chop the cassava into tiny pieces and went ahead to blend everything. However, he was not sure of how the consistency was supposed to look like, but he had people in the comment section advise him not to use a lot of water when using this method to prepare fufu.

"I don't know what the consistency is supposed to look like. So if i did it wrong, please let me know," he said.

He added some salt to the mixture and this had many people agitated as they cautioned him never to do that the next time he tries to prepare fufu. His wife, in excitement, helped him stir the mixture on fire.

When the food was ready, he served it with meat stew and this got many people furious as they wondered why he would commit such a bad omen. Fufu is a delicacy mostly eaten with soup. This got many people in the comments section advising him to try it with soup.

You can watch the video here.

About Fufu

Fufu is a dough-like food found in West African cuisine. In addition to Ghana, it is also found in Sierra Leone, Guinea, Liberia, Cote D'Ivoire, Benin, Togo, Nigeria, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Central African Republic, the Republic of Congo, Angola and Gabon.

Many Ghanaians, Nigerians and other people from other parts of Africa react to the video

The Canadian African:

Effort is there, execution is not quite; there are many box mixes or use food processor

PRINCESS OF TIKTOK

Noooo you don’t eat it with stew but soup.. go on YouTube and type how to make ghana fufu and soup you’ll love it

RAMSES:

Cook longer

RikkiNaomi Thompson:

DONT PUT SALT

nana_adwoa79:

It’s starchy because you didn’t add plantain plus we don’t add salt

Vanessa:

you were supposed to add plantain to it ,very little water from the beginning....you'd add water as you go ,and no salt. You literally made starch

Pat_❤️❤️❤️

U can blend cassava and plantain together no salt pls

Paa Quophi Boat:

you just made starch not fufu, I'm sorry who ever taught you how to prepare it

nana Adwoa :

wish you could go the local way next time and with chicken soup not stew ok

