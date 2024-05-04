The Ghana National Council of Private Schools has accused the government of discrimination

The Ghana National Council of Private Schools has accused the government of discrimination because of the BECE registration fees its students must pay.

Enoch Gyetuah, the National Executive Director of the council, explained to YEN.com.gh that the government needed to expand the coverage of BECE fees to non-public schools.

Currently, students pay GH¢465 and GH¢214 for WASSCE and BECE respectively

He noted that the continued charging of BECE fees in private schools was causing the loss of students.

"Once they know that the government sector is free of charge… they move away from the private schools and join their counterparts in the public schools.”

This means students are made to choose affordability over quality education.

Gyetuah also noted that some private schools in question are low-fee private schools with pupils who live below the poverty line.

He also reminded me that these charges do not benefit the private schools because they go straight to the state.

Ultimately, Gyetua said pupils in private schools deserved the same privileges as students in public schools.

"Private school children are also Ghanaians so they need to be supported in this way so that an equal platform is created for the learners.”

Threat from private schools

Private schools have threatened to boycott the BECE and the WASSC over what they describe as exorbitant registration fees.

The Ghana National Association of Private Schools (GNAPS) says it had not been engaged before the registration fee increment and threatened to boycott the exams if WAEC increases fees next year without their input.

Speaking at the launch of the Pre-Tertiary Private Schools Manifesto, GNAPS called on the government to intervene by extending the free SHS policy to the private schools to absorb, among other things, the cost of WASSCE and BECE registrations.

Responding to the threat, the West African Examination Council stated that it has no intention of reviewing its new registration fees downward.

GES cautions parents in public SHS not to pay WASSCE registration

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Education Service cautioned parents of wards in public Senior High School students not to pay the WASSCE registration fee.

The Ghana Education Service stressed that the Free Senior High School policy covers this fee.

The Director-General of the service gave the caution at a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, April 2, 2024.

Source: YEN.com.gh