The Chief of Achiase in the Bekwai Municipality has been arrested for allegedly spraying acid on subjects

The incident followed discussions over a boundary demarcation between Achiase and a neighbouring town

The chief's son, who allegedly supplied the acid, was also arrested by the Ahwiaa Divisional Police Command

The Chief of Achiase in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region, Nana Oduro Sanamoah Yeboah, has been arrested for allegedly spraying acid on hundreds of community members.

According to eyewitnesses, the chief called a meeting on May 3, 2024, to discuss boundary demarcation between Achiase and the neighbouring town of Daa.

Nana Oduro Sanamoah Yeboah was whisked away by police.

However, when community members disagreed with his proposal, the chief allegedly pulled out acid from his pocket and sprayed it on the crowd.

Two women who sustained severe injuries are currently hospitalized at the Dominase Government Hospital, while several others suffered minor injuries.

The chief's son, who allegedly supplied the acid, was also arrested by police from Ahwiaa.

Angry Achiase residents accused the chief of attempting to sell their land to the Adankrangya Manhene, Nana Oppong Frenyam.

The community has threatened to destool the chief, citing his alleged intentions to cause chaos between the communities. Call for Resolution

Residents are urging the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to intervene and resolve the chieftaincy issue at Daa to prevent further conflict.

They emphasize that the two communities have historically coexisted peacefully and do not want chaos or division.

Military officer shot dead over land dispute case

A military officer was gunned down in Kasoa following a confrontation with occupants of land he and his friends bought on May 1, 2024.

According to reports, the military officers had reported the encroachment on their land to the Millenium City Police Command, but no action had been taken.

In an attempt to escalate the matter, one Nana Ben, a sub-chief in the area, opened fire on the officers' vehicle, killing one.

Teshie family loses land claim

In a related land dispute case, YEN.com.gh reported that a unanimous decision by the Supreme Court determined that a 72,000-acre land that borders Accra East does not belong to the Numo Nmaishi family of Teshie.

The vast land covers about 70 towns and villages within the Greater Accra Region and has been the subject of a long-drawn-out dispute over ownership.

According to Joy News, Supreme Court Justice Jones Dotse reaffirmed a 2011 ruling stating that the contested towns and villages, along with their surrounding lands, do not fall under the jurisdiction of the Numo Nmaishie family of Teshie.

As a result, the highest court in the country directed the Lands Commission to remove the name of the Numo Nmaishie family from its records as the owners of the disputed lands.

The areas in question encompass several communities, including Madina, Adentan, Oyarifa, Adjankote Hill, East Legon, North Legon, Patang area, UPSA area, Ashesi University area, Adjirigano, and others.

