One sachet water, known popularly as pure water, will now sell for 60 pesewas while a bag will now sell for up to GH¢15 from Monday, October 31, 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

This was communicated in a press release issued by the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP) on Thursday, October 27.

The association explained in the release that the increases have been triggered by rising cost of production, especially fuel and plastic.

President Nana Akufo-Addo drinks pure water during ahead of the 2016 election that brought him to power. Source: UGC.

Source: UGC

"It is recommended that iced bottled water, 500ml, be retailed at GH¢2.50 and iced bottles water 750ml or medium size, be retailed at GH¢3.50; iced bottle water 1.5L be retailed at GH¢5.00.

"It is also recommended that the iced sachet water should be retailed at 60 pesewas.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

"A bag of sachet water (500mlx 30 sachets) will now sell at GH¢10.00 from the retail trucks as ex truck price. It is worth noting that the retail price of a bag of sachet water and packs of bottled water from mini shops will be determined by their retail associations, using other determinants such as rent and overheads that feeds into the final retail price. However, in the open market, consumers may expect to purchase a bag of sachet water between GH¢12.00 and GH¢15.00 depending on the shop location."

Source: YEN.com.gh