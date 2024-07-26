Health Ministry Confirms Ablakwa Alarm About $34.9m Deal For Ambulance Parts

The Ministry of Health has confirmed concerns that $34.9 million was to be spent on an ambulance spare parts deal

The Ministry of Health has confirmed concerns from North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa that $34.9 million would be spent on an ambulance spare parts deal.

The health ministry provided more details on Ablakwa’s alert, saying it was signed by the now-defunct Ministry of Special Development Initiatives with Service Auto Group Ghana Limited.

In a statement released on Thursday, July 25, the ministry said the related contract covered after-sales service and maintenance for 307 Mercedes Benz Sprinter 315 CDI ambulances secured by the government in 2019.

It also stressed that no payment of the $34.9 million had been made due to a lack of funds.

Ablakwa is concerned with possible corruption in the deal and has petitioned the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

He had alleged that the deal was hastily approved by the former Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta five days before his removal from office.

However, The health ministry says the contract was given in September 2020 to the company said to have been incorporated on April 24, 2020.

The outspoken MP also raised concerns about Service Ghana Auto Group Limited's capacity to service the ambulances.

Ablakwa drew links between President Akufo-Addo's two daughters and the company at the centre of the alleged corruption.

The MP had said one of the company's directors is a close business associate of Akufo-Addo's daughters.

