Nana Akufo-Addo has been getting advice on from well-meaning people on how to tackle the economic challenges

One of the prominent Ghanaians to proffer his advice is business mogul and Chancellor of Cape Coast University, Sam Jonah

Mr Jonah wants Akufo-Addo to first tackle excessive importation of foreign food commodities

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Business mogul Sam Jonah has said one of the ways president Akufo-Addo can tackle the economic meltdown is for him to deal with the nation's high dependence on imported foreign goods.

The Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast said unless this key contributor to the weak cedi is checked, all other measures to solve the economic challenges will fail.

“I personally believe that unless and until we take concrete measures and actions to ensure an integrated economy, which would make us less dependent on foreign goods, I am afraid our economic challenges would be further exacerbated,” he said.

Sam Jonah is Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast. Source: UGC.

Source: UGC

Sam Jonah made the comments when he spoke at the 60th anniversary of the University of Cape Coast on last week, October 20, 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said the penchant of Ghanaians to consume more foreign food commodities is to blame for the economy persistent challenges.

“I think it is unconscionable that most of the tilapia we consume comes from China. Our frozen chicken comes from the Netherlands and the United States and, of course, we rely on Burkina Faso for our onions and tomatoes,” he said.

Mr Jonah added:

“Now, I am sure you all learnt that the Chinese having taken over and destroyed our land are now producing cocoa and exporting cassava and gari and yams. The cost of food is a major part of any nation’s economy and it behooves on all of us to do whatever we can to improve accessibility and affordability.”

Nana Akufo-Addo Finally Admits Ghana Is Hard: “I Have Seen The Difficulties”

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that president Nana Akufo-Addo has finally said he can see the strain and suffering in the Ghanaian economy.

The president said he has experienced the cedi depreciation and the rapid increases in the prices of goods on the markets .

The president made the stunning admission when he spoke to the presidential press corp at Jubilee House.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh