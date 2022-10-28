Finally president Nana Akufo-Addo has said he can see the strain and suffering in the Ghanaian economy

The president said he has experienced the cedi depreciation and the rapid increases in the prices of goods on the markets

Akufo-Addo made the stunning admission when he spoke to the presidential press corp at Jubilee House

In what some have described as belated, president Nana Akufo-Addo has admitted that there are biting economic challenges in Ghana.

Interacting with the presidential press corps at the Jubilee House on Friday, October 28, 2022 the president said his government needs the support of every Ghanaian to steer the country away from further economic distress.

Nana Akufo-Addo said Ghanaians were truly going through difficulties. Source: UGC.

"I have seen the difficulties that our currency has been having. I have seen the difficulties and dramatic rise of price levels, significant rise in the cost of living and difficulties generally...

“We have to understand that, all sectors and actors of the economy either on the side of management, labour and workers have to find a way of balancing the various considerations so that we can all progress and continue hopefully in building a stronger economy," Citinewsroom quoted the president.

Rising inflation has destabilised the market of goods and services while a fast depreciating cedi and a volatile petroleum pricing regime has plunged living conditions to an all-time high for Ghanaians.

Since the start of year, Ghana's economy had showing signs of strain but the war in Ukraine wreaked the global trade system and exposed deep cracks in Ghana's economy.

For many months Nana Akufo-Addo and government communicators failed to admit the challenges Ghanaians were facing and instead clapped back at critics of the current administration.

