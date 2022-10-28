Former president John Mahama has joined the huge number of people calling for finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta to be sacked

The ex-president said president Nana Akufo-Addo must not only sack the minster, but must reconstitute the entire economic management team

He made the comments when he spoke at a forum to discuss Ghana's economic challenges and to proffer solutions

Former president John Mahama has advised president Nana Akufo-Addo to change his entire economic management team after firing finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

The former president expressed his support for the preponderance of calls for the finance minister to be sacked when he spoke at a forum organised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on the economic challenges.

His address at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on Thursday, October 27, 2022, was dubbed “Building The Ghana We Want” and sought to proffer ideas on how Ghana can surmount the biting economic challenges.

John Mahama (L) wants Ofori-Atta and the entire EMT led by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to be removed. Source: UGC.

“The President must not only replace the finance minister, he must also reconstitute and take control of the Economic Management Team himself.

“I have noted the recent draft motion of censure by the Minority against the Minister and the recent rebellion of the Group of 95 Majority members calling for the removal of the Minister,” he said.

High inflation, a fast depreciating cedi and a volatile petroleum pricing regime has plunged living conditions to an all-time high for Ghanaians.

While economic experts agree that the war in Ukraine and post-Covid disruptions are partly to blame for Ghana’s economic crunch, many say economic mismanagement and excessive borrowing by the finance minister are more significant causes.

There has since been a massive call from Ghanaians and by members of both the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and NDC for Ofori-Atta’s appointment to be revoked.

“We note that some discussions are reported to have been negotiated between government and stakeholders on a domestic debt restructuring plan as part of the preconditions to secure an IMF programme.

“This simply means that after mismanaging the economy and creating this crisis, Ghanaians and others who have invested their hard-earned money in government bonds and other instruments or executed contracts and supplies awaiting payment, will be asked to forfeit part of the interest due them and a significant part of the principal when it falls due, or arrears owed them.

This is a most unfair and unjust proposition,” the former president lamented.

He also said it is not fair for innocent people, investors, and business owners to lose their investments, when those who took the decisions and whose incompetence and mismanagement have brought Ghana to its knees are still at post are praised by the president.

“I have also noted the statement by the Majority Leader of a compromise reached that the Minister will leave after he has completed the budget and IMF negotiations. I think this is untenable,” Mahama added.

