Ghana and the IMF have reached a staff-level agreement on the upcoming $3 billion Extended credit facility

The staff-level agreement is subject to IMF Management and Executive Board approval and receipt of the necessary financing assurances by Ghana’s partners and creditors

Ghana applied for a $3 billion ECF from the Bretton Woods institution to correct balance of payment anomalies and unsustainable debt situations

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff and Ghana, led by finance minster Ken Ofori-Atta, have reached staff-level agreement on economic policies and reforms to be supported by the $3 billion Extended Credit Facility (ECF).

A statement authored by IMF Press Officer, Nico Mombrial, said the reforms presented by Ofori-Atta and his team aims to restore macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability while protecting the vulnerable.

L-R: Ofori-Atta celebrates at a kenkey party in 2019, wads of dollars and IMF badge. Source: UGC, Getty Images.

The statement further stated that the strong reforms will also preserve financial stability and lay the foundation for strong and inclusive recovery.

"To support the objective of restoring public debt sustainability, the authorities have launched a comprehensive debt operation," the statement said.

It added that apart from fiscal consolidation and measures to reduce inflation and rebuild external buffers, the reform programmes agreed to will address structural weaknesses and enhance resilience to shocks.

The IMF team was led by Stéphane Roudet who is quoted in the statement as follows:

"The staff-level agreement is subject to IMF Management and Executive Board approval and receipt of the necessary financing assurances by Ghana’s partners and creditors. The Ghanaian authorities have committed to a wide-ranging economic reform programme, which builds on the government’s Post-COVID-19 Program for Economic Growth (PC-PEG) and tackles the deep challenges facing the country."

Before reaching the staff-level agreement, the IMF team held meetings with vice president Mahamudu Bawumia, finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta, and Bank of Ghana Governor Ernest Addison, and their teams, as well as representatives from various government agencies.

There have been some speculations that the finance minister would organise a "Kenkey party" -- a party where Kenkey, a local food, is the main dish -- to celebrate the milestone.

The finance minister organised a Kenkey party celebrate Ghana's successful completion of a previous IMF programme in 2019.

