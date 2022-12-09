Health service administrators in Ghana want the government to work quickly to fix the economic challenges in Ghana

The Association Of Health Service Administrators Ghana say inflation, the rising cost of fuel and exchange rate depreciation was affecting liquidity flow in the health sector

In a statement released after their annual general meeting, the administrators called on the government to institute pragmatic measures to halt the rising inflation and exchange rate depreciation

Health service administrators in Ghana have asked the government to move quickly to solve the biting economic crisis characterised by high inflation, high fuel cost and exchange rate depreciation.

The Association Of Health Service Administrators, Ghana (AHSAG) has said in a statement that the current economic challenges have resulted in an astronomical increase in the cost of health commodities and other inputs for quality healthcare delivery.

"Service fees and charges, on the other hand, remain fixed by parliament and NHIA, thereby eroding the meagre margins that come into the coffers of public health facilities.

"This has led to serious liquidity challenge for health care providers resulting in delayed payment for dr*gs and non-drug consumables with major pharma[ceu]tical suppliers demanding payment on delivery," the AHSAG statement read.

The statement by the health service administrators follows their 45th Annual General Meeting and Continuing Professional Education Programme held in Takoradi from November 29 to December 2, 2022.

The health service administrations called on the government to institute pragmatic measures to halt the rising inflation and exchange rate depreciation to address the prevailing harsh economic conditions.

"We further call for an interim NHIS tariff dispensation and immediate reimbursement of outstanding claims to avert eminent shortage of medical commodities and the possible collapse of health care facilities in the country," the statement admonished.

Health service administrators fear inflation and other economic challenges would affect effective health care delivery.

They also want the health ministry to develop and implement strategies to retain the needed number of health professionals, like doctors and nurses, with the appropriate skills mix to ensure sustained delivery of quality health care at all levels of Ghana's health system.

