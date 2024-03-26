What is Vegas Matt's net worth? Career, assets and earning

Vegas Matt is a renowned American YouTuber and professional gambler widely recognised for his captivating content and flashy lifestyle. Over the years, he has garnered a substantial following and amassed significant wealth. So, what is Vegas Matt's net worth? Explore his career trajectory and earnings.

Vegas Matt's is in a gold chain and black tee (L), holding a huge sum and smiling (R). Photo: @itsvegasmatt on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Vegas Matt is a multi-talented person who wears many hats professionally. He is known for sharing lifestyle, entertainment, and travel content on his YouTube channel. He offers valuable tips, reviews, and recommendations on various topics, including hotels, restaurants, and gaming shows.

Profile summary

Full name Stephen Matthew Morrow Also known as Vegas Matt Gender Male Date of birth 4 October 1963 Age 60 years old (as of March 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Orinda, California, USA Current residence Henderson, Nevada, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education Miramonte High School, University of California Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Height in feet and inches 5'10" Height in centimetres 170 Mother Susan Morrow Father Eugene Matthew Morrow Siblings 1 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Kathleen C. Marrow Children 2 Occupation Gambler, content creator Net worth (Approx.) $45 million Instagram @itsvegasmatt

Who is Vegas Matt?

Vegan Matt, whose real name is Stephen Matthew Morrow, is a professional gambler and social media star. He was born in Orinda, California, USA, on 4 October 1963. Matt is 60 years old as of 2024, and his star sign is Libra.

The content creator has one sibling, a brother, David S Morrow. He attended Miramonte High School in 1981 for his high school education. Afterwards, he enrolled at the University of California, earning a Bachelor's degree in Business Economics in 1985. He also earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Omicron Delta Epsilon.

Five fast facts about Vegas Matt. Photo: @itsvegasmatt on Instagram (modified by author)

Vegas Matt is married to Kathleen C. Morrow. They tied the knot on 14 May 1989 and have been together ever since. The couple has two children. Their son, Eugene J Morrow, followed his father's career path. He is gaining gaming skills from him while collaborating with him on content creation.

What is Vegas Matt's net worth?

From humble beginnings to phenomenal success, Vegas Matt has established himself as a prominent gaming and entertainment figure. According to and Legenderary Businesses, he has an alleged net worth of $45 million as of 2024.

Matt has amassed his wealth through numerous ventures, including being a gambler, content creation, and sponsorships.

What does Vegas Matt do for a living?

Vegas Matt demonstrated an aptitude for technological interests from an early age. This early fascination propelled him to become one of the most revered figures in Las Vegas and gaming. Marrow started his YouTube channel on 7 January 2007.

On the channel, he provides information on sports betting approaches, real-money online casino games and strategies for beating the house. He also recommends the best places to play games in Las Vegas, including free blackjack games for practice, though his speciality is the real money scene.

The professional gambler owns an online shop selling merchandise, including branded t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, fridge magnets, and gift cards. He also hosts cruise extravaganzas with a luxurious cruise line, where he hosts gaming sessions and tournaments while offering valuable gaming insights to people.

How did Matt Morrow make his money?

Matt Marrow worked for a multi-level marketing organisation in his mid-20s. However, the company was abruptly shut down. After a thorough investigation, it was discovered that it was involved in some dubious dealings.

Regardless, Vegas Matt proudly claims that he accumulated significant income during this time, which became the foundation of his current net worth. Here are his remarks during a YouTube interview:

I got a job at Dean Witter, which was like a brokerage account...... I had an MLM account deal that I was in, and I was making 30 grand a month. I was a hero at like 26 or 27 years old.

Vegas Matt's earnings

Vegas Matt's analytical technique, which relies on odds calculations and trend research rather than sheer luck, has resulted in repeated success and profits. Some of his career highlights are:

2010 Baccarat Championship: First place, $750,000 Payout

First place, $750,000 Payout 2007 Blackjack Tournament: First place, $500,000 earnings

First place, $500,000 earnings 2005 World Series of Poker: First place, $1.5 million prize

Despite the inevitable loss of nearly $1 million over the years, Vegas Matt has expertly recovered, demonstrating his craft expertise. His accomplishments solidify his status as one of the most accomplished professional gamblers today.

Besides earning through gaming, the content creator earns a substantial income through his YouTube channel. Vegas Matt's YouTube channel has 408K subscribers and has 631 videos at the time of this writing. He often collaborates with prominent gaming establishments and sponsors, contributing to his income stream.

Vegas Matt's cars

The content creator has a fleet of luxurious cars. In one of his YouTube videos, he showcases his Tesla. He has also posted a Quasar Blue Aston Martin DBX707 on his Instagram page.

FAQs

Who is Vegas Matt? He is an American YouTuber and professional gambler. What is Vegas Matt's real name? He was born Stephen Matthew Morrow. How old is Vegas Matt? He is 60 years old as of 2024. He was born on 4 October 1963. Who is Vegas Matt's son? His son is Eugene J Morrow. How much is Vegas Matt worth? He has an alleged net worth of $45 million as of 2024. When did Vegas Matt start his YouTube channel? He started it on 7 January 2007.

Vegas Matt's net worth is an accumulation of money from various sources. He transitioned from a marketing position to earning significant wealth through gaming and generating successful YouTube content.

