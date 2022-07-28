A fashion designer named Wahab has made an umbrella from pure water sachets, an innovation that will help tackle the plastic pollution problem in the country

Beautiful images of a model posing with the umbrella on social media have left netizens impressed

@qojo__toni said, who shared his thoughts with others said, ''very innovative. I pray he gets the support he has always been waiting for''

A hardworking creative, only identified as Wahab, has designed an umbrella with pure water sachets, an innovation that will help address the plastic pollution menace in the country.

The young fashion designer in Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana has garnered attention after impressive photos of his work emerged on social media.

BASE AFRICA TV shared photos of the umbrella made from plastic water sachets on its feed, gaining the attention of users of the app.

Photos of the umbrella and model posing with it. Credit: @BaseAfricaTV_Gh

Source: Twitter

The post has been retweeted more than 400 times, with over 1,000 people liking it at the time of this publication.

YEN.com.gh highlighted some of the comments below:

Netizen react to photos

@efiejollof commented:

''Very innovative. But 3ntiti de3?.''

@k4quame urged:

''Just support this young lad k3k3.''

@AlexQweku said:

''Innovative. Id only he can get the support. But in my country Ghana dier, the importation of an umbrella from China be someone's birthright.''

@qojo__toni said:

''Very innovative. I pray he gets the support that he has always been waiting for.''

@fiifi_biney commented:

''Hi, Wahab. Please follow back to dm on a business proposal.''

@TheBladeHov said:

''Open for sponsorship! If you may, let him DM.''

@kamon_design commented:

''Wow, amazing.''

@Derric_Lam said:

''Disposable umbrella will do.''

