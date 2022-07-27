The hairstyle of two University of Ghana students has recently sparked massive reactions among social media users

In a video, one lady was seen in long blue braids tied up while the other had long purple braids

@imorokamal commented: "Now if they tell you the time they wasted just to get that done, you won’t believe it"

Two students of the university of Ghana have recently caused quite the stir on social media after a video of themselves surfaced online.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @atinkanews had one of the ladies having long blue braids and the other rocking purple braids longer than her friend's.

Ladies with coloured braids, surprised woman Photo credit: @atinkanews/Instagram, Roos Koole

Source: Getty Images

The video was shared with the caption;

"Legon girls will not k¡ll person, see hairstyle "

At the time of this publication, the post has gathered close to 5,000 views with more than 10 comments.

Some of the interesting comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@missoyes commented:

They won't learn oooo. Soon they will come back with no class. Pass pass them go chop

@ohemaa replied:

My ladies won't learn anything about elegance. These kind of hair and chalewote says it all. Smh

@imorokamal wrote:

Now if they tell you the time they wasted just to get that done you won’t believe it .

From @allthings_ranny:

In a country where more graduates are unemployed, how then do students take education serious

@anderson_nii commented:

I beg it’s a course on its own

Watch the full video linked below;

Source: YEN.com.gh