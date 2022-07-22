Robert Nsoh, a genius Ghanaian engineer has built a power bank that provides 24/7 light and at least four times laptop recharging

EcoMini+ has a laptop slot for recharging all kinds of laptops and a DC-3 V slot where you can plug in the bulbs for lighting

The device also has an input slot where you plug the solar panel during the day for recharging the power bank

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A Ghanaian engineer, Robert Nsoh, has built a power bank called EcoMini+ that provides the user with 24/7 light and at least four times laptop recharging.

The device is purposely for laptops and other low-consumption devices like smartphones and light bulbs.

Nsoh told Myjoyonline that EcoMini+ has a ''laptop slot for recharging all kinds of laptops and a DC-3 V slot where you can plug in the bulbs for lighting''.

Photos of Robert Nsoh posing behind his newly built power bank. Credit: myjoyonline.com

Source: UGC

''You also have an input slot where you plug the solar panel during the day for recharging of the power bank,'' he added.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ecocent E-Waste Recycling Limited also built the EcoMini, a light, and phone power bank with a moderate price and can provide 12 hours of continuous lighting and over 10 times smartphones recharging.

See the photos below:

Photo of Robert Nsoh posing with EcoMini (plus). Credit: myjoyonline.com

Source: UGC

Photo of EcoMini (plus). Credit: myjoyonline.com

Source: UGC

18-Year-Old Boy Builds Car, Shows Off Stunning Vehicle In Video

YEN.com.gh previously reported that one 18-year-old boy in a technical high school in Tarkwa in the Western Region has built a car that uses fuel from scratch.

In a video published on YouTube by M48 TV, seen by YEN.com.gh, the teenager revealed that it took him eight months to build the vehicle.

The innovative teen named the whip Never Give Up as he faced several challenges but triumphed over them to achieve his goal.

Ghanaian Boy Builds Mini Excavator, Mower

Also, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a genius Ghanaian child innovator has put his talent to use by building several electronic devices that include an excavator, mower, and vacuum cleaner.

The boy, whose name is yet to be known, built the machines with cheap materials but managed to achieve his goal.

Despite his limited resources, components of the excavator, including the bucket, arm, and boom, are all functioning.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh