The Kumasi International Airport is set to be commissioned in June 2024.

Transport Minister Kwaku Ofori Asiamah said the airport would ease the burden on air travellers in the northern part of the country who sometimes have to commute to Accra for their international travels.

The Kumasi International Airport is expected to be named after Asante Kingdom’s 13th king, Nana Agyeman Prempeh I. Source: Ghana Airport Company Ltd

The Ghana Airport Company expects about 800,000 passengers to use the Kumasi airport annually.

The project was expected to be completed by April 2024, according to Finance Minister-designate Mohammed Amin Adam.

He said funds for the completion of the project had been released to the contractor so that the work could be finished.

The Kumasi International Airport is expected to be named after Asante Kingdom’s 13th king, Nana Agyeman Prempeh I.

Tamale Airport gets international status

The second phase of the Tamale International Airport was completed and commissioned on August 23, 2023.

The expansion project cost $70 million and was facilitated by the UK-Ghana Business Council.

Works undertaken at the Tamale airport included a 5,000-square-metre airport terminal building.

It is expected to have 400,000 passengers pass through annually.

It also has a technical hub to manage electricity, a multi-purpose terminal, a five-kilometre single-carriageway access road, a 330-capacity car park, wastewater treatment, and other facilities.

The new terminal includes two boarding gates, a VIP gate, two self-service check-in kiosks, airline offices, eight check-in desks and commercial retail areas.

Vice President Bawumia said the development of the airport will boost Tamale as a business hub.

$20.9m tax waiver for the second phase of Tamale Airport

In October 2022, YEN.com.gh reported that Members of Parliament expressed their support for constructing the second phase of the Tamale Airport.

The lawmakers approved the Ghana cedi equivalent of $20,953,066.69 to purchase materials, equipment and vehicles for work to begin.

