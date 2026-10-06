The Bank of Ghana identified 20 mobile loan applications operating without the required licence to provide digital credit services

The central bank warned that the apps are in breach of customer data privacy, consumer protection requirements and regulatory standards

Banks, payment service providers and the general public have been cautioned against engaging with the flagged unlicensed lenders

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has named 20 mobile loan applications that are operating without the necessary authorisation to offer digital credit services in the country.

The central bank disclosed this in a public notice, warning that the flagged applications are in breach of its Directive for Digital Credit Service Providers in Ghana, which was issued in September 2025.

The Bank of Ghana names 20 mobile loan applications that are operating without the necessary authorisation to offer digital credit services in the country. Credit: Bank of Ghana

Source: Facebook

According to the BoG, the operations of the identified entities represent serious violations spanning customer data privacy, consumer protection standards and broader regulatory requirements. The central bank did not publish the full list of flagged applications within its initial public notice, but indicated that enforcement action is being pursued.

"The general public is therefore strongly advised not to engage with unlicensed loan providers. Banks and Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions (SDIs), Payment Service Providers (PSPs) are also cautioned against facilitating or processing transactions on behalf of unlicensed loan providers," the Bank of Ghana stated.

The directive applies broadly, with commercial banks and payment service providers specifically cautioned not to serve as intermediaries for these entities.

The affected apps are:

Agile Loan AmanaPay CashWay Foutou Credit HastyCredit InsCash KudiNow LendAura Lever Credit LoanGlide NovaCedi Palm Loan PocketLoan Rite Credit SikaCare SikaNow Susu Loan Taploan Up Temivo Cedi Zatuloan

What the Central Bank Plans to Do

The BoG said it will continue to work with relevant state institutions to identify, investigate and take enforcement action against unlicensed digital credit providers. The central bank framed the crackdown as part of a wider effort to protect consumers and preserve the integrity, safety and stability of Ghana's financial sector.

Members of the public who come across unlicensed loan providers have been encouraged to report them directly to the Bank of Ghana.

The move reflects growing regulatory concern over the proliferation of digital lending platforms in Ghana, many of which have attracted complaints over aggressive debt recovery tactics and misuse of borrowers' personal data.

Cedi maintains position among best African currencies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's cedi has established itself as one of Africa's top-performing currencies in 2026, buoyed by a rise in foreign currency inflows and renewed confidence in the country's financial markets, according to data from the Forbes currency calculator.

The cedi's gains place Ghana among a select group of African nations whose currencies have held firm or appreciated against the US dollar this year, reflecting broader improvements in macroeconomic conditions across parts of the continent.

The cedi maintained its position from the ranking at the end of May 2026, though the cedi has lost some ground on the US dollar.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh