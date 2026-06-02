Ghana Features in Top 10 African Countries With Strongest Currencies, Comes Ahead of Heavyweights
- The Ghana cedi ranks among Africa's top 10 strongest currencies as of May 2026
- Stable currency fosters better business planning and reduces unexpected costs for households
- Ghana's currency strength helps minimise import costs and supports foreign exchange reserves
Ghana's currency stability has followed through into May 2026, with the cedi ranking among the top 10 currencies in Africa.
When the currency remains stable, businesses can plan better, transportation operators face fewer unexpected cost shocks, and households see less volatility in key spending.
A stable or strong currency minimises panic-driven dollar demand, allows central banks to better manage inflation, and provides a more predictable environment for both domestic and foreign investors.
Even during periods of high fuel prices, currency stability has helped to avoid a full-fledged macroeconomic disaster.
This higher currency position has reduced import costs and alleviated strain on foreign exchange reserves.
With that said, here are the African countries with the strongest currencies in May 2026, per data from the Forbes calculator.
Top 10 African countries with the strongest currencies in May 2026
Table with 3 columns and 10 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)
Country
Currency Value per USD
Currency
1
Tunisia
2.92
Tunisian Dinar
2
Libya
6.35
Libyan Dinar
3
Morocco
9.20
Moroccan Dirham
4
Ghana
10.70
Ghanaian Cedi
5
Botswana
13.44
Botswanan Pula
6
Seychelles
13.53
Seychellois Rupee
7
Eritrea
15.00
Eritrean Nakfa
8
Eswatini
16.32
Swazi Lilangeni
9
Namibia
16.33
Namibian Dollar
10
Lesotho
16.33
Lesotho Loti
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.