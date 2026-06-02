The Ghana cedi ranks among Africa's top 10 strongest currencies as of May 2026

Stable currency fosters better business planning and reduces unexpected costs for households

Ghana's currency strength helps minimise import costs and supports foreign exchange reserves

Ghana's currency stability has followed through into May 2026, with the cedi ranking among the top 10 currencies in Africa.

When the currency remains stable, businesses can plan better, transportation operators face fewer unexpected cost shocks, and households see less volatility in key spending.

Ghana Features In Top 10 African Countries With Strongest Currencies, Comes Ahead Of Heavyweights

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A stable or strong currency minimises panic-driven dollar demand, allows central banks to better manage inflation, and provides a more predictable environment for both domestic and foreign investors.

Even during periods of high fuel prices, currency stability has helped to avoid a full-fledged macroeconomic disaster.

This higher currency position has reduced import costs and alleviated strain on foreign exchange reserves.

With that said, here are the African countries with the strongest currencies in May 2026, per data from the Forbes calculator.

Top 10 African countries with the strongest currencies in May 2026

Table with 3 columns and 10 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable) Country Currency Value per USD Currency 1 Tunisia 2.92 Tunisian Dinar 2 Libya 6.35 Libyan Dinar 3 Morocco 9.20 Moroccan Dirham 4 Ghana 10.70 Ghanaian Cedi 5 Botswana 13.44 Botswanan Pula 6 Seychelles 13.53 Seychellois Rupee 7 Eritrea 15.00 Eritrean Nakfa 8 Eswatini 16.32 Swazi Lilangeni 9 Namibia 16.33 Namibian Dollar 10 Lesotho 16.33 Lesotho Loti

Source: YEN.com.gh