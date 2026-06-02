Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Ghana Features in Top 10 African Countries With Strongest Currencies, Comes Ahead of Heavyweights
Ghana

Ghana Features in Top 10 African Countries With Strongest Currencies, Comes Ahead of Heavyweights

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
2 min read
  • The Ghana cedi ranks among Africa's top 10 strongest currencies as of May 2026
  • Stable currency fosters better business planning and reduces unexpected costs for households
  • Ghana's currency strength helps minimise import costs and supports foreign exchange reserves

YEN Entertainment Awards 2025 is live – vote now for your favourite stars!

Ghana's currency stability has followed through into May 2026, with the cedi ranking among the top 10 currencies in Africa.

When the currency remains stable, businesses can plan better, transportation operators face fewer unexpected cost shocks, and households see less volatility in key spending.

Ghana Features In Top 10 African Countries With Strongest Currencies, Comes Ahead Of Heavyweights
Ghana Features In Top 10 African Countries With Strongest Currencies, Comes Ahead Of Heavyweights
Source: Facebook

A stable or strong currency minimises panic-driven dollar demand, allows central banks to better manage inflation, and provides a more predictable environment for both domestic and foreign investors.

Even during periods of high fuel prices, currency stability has helped to avoid a full-fledged macroeconomic disaster.

Stay ahead of the gist. Join YEN’s WhatsApp channel for instant updates!

This higher currency position has reduced import costs and alleviated strain on foreign exchange reserves.

With that said, here are the African countries with the strongest currencies in May 2026, per data from the Forbes calculator.

Read also

Top 10 omissions from Ghana's World Cup list, including Derrick Kohn and Ayew

Top 10 African countries with the strongest currencies in May 2026

Table with 3 columns and 10 rows. (column headers with buttons are sortable)

Country

Currency Value per USD

Currency

1

Tunisia

2.92

Tunisian Dinar

2

Libya

6.35

Libyan Dinar

3

Morocco

9.20

Moroccan Dirham

4

Ghana

10.70

Ghanaian Cedi

5

Botswana

13.44

Botswanan Pula

6

Seychelles

13.53

Seychellois Rupee

7

Eritrea

15.00

Eritrean Nakfa

8

Eswatini

16.32

Swazi Lilangeni

9

Namibia

16.33

Namibian Dollar

10

Lesotho

16.33

Lesotho Loti

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

Hot:
Uk releases list items Barbara bray edwards Handsome footballers Pete hegseth Kylian mbappe