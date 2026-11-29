The Bank of Ghana issued a press release on Sunday, 29 November 2026, responding to widespread disruptions affecting banking apps and digital payment channels

The central bank linked the outages to recent cyberattacks targeting the financial system in the country

The Bank of Ghana outlined measures it was taking to safeguard the financial system and protect customers' funds

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The Bank of Ghana publicly addressed a series of cyberattacks and related service disruptions affecting digital banking platforms across the country, issuing a formal press release on Sunday, 29 November 2026.

Bank of Ghana addresses the cyber attacks causing digital banking service disruptions nationwide. Photo source: Bank of Ghana/Facebook, Bloomberg Creative/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The central bank confirmed that the incidents had caused interruptions across several banking applications and digital payment channels, as reported by multiple sources, leaving customers unable to access key financial services since Saturday, November 29, 2026.

Bank of Ghana's response to cyber attacks

In its statement, the Bank of Ghana outlined steps it was taking to contain the threat and restore normal operations.

The regulator said it was working to safeguard the broader financial system while also protecting customers' funds from the impact of the attacks.

The press release did not identify specific institutions affected by the disruptions, nor did it attribute the cyber attacks to any particular group or origin.

However, the central bank's decision to issue a public statement signals the seriousness with which it is treating the incidents.

Customers across Ghana had reported difficulties accessing mobile banking services and completing transactions through digital payment platforms in the period leading up to the announcement.

Protecting customers amid the disruptions

The Bank of Ghana urged the public to remain calm while it coordinated efforts to address the vulnerabilities exposed by the attacks.

The regulator reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the country's financial infrastructure.

Their statement comes a day after some banks confirmed that they were experiencing service disruptions across their digital channels in Ghana.

Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB) Plc officially announced "temporary service disruption" due to "system maintenance", while Fidelity Bank Ghana said they were facing a "system downtime".

Fidelity Bank sent SMS messages to customers saying that the bank was "experiencing intermittent service disruptions on some digital channels."

Some Ghanaian banks advised their customers to use ATMs while the banks worked to restore services.

As a result of these disruptions, they have faced difficulties accessing banking services and completing transactions across different platforms.

The Facebook post with the Bank of Ghana's full press release is below:

Bank of Ghana warns against loan apps

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the Bank of Ghana’s warning against 19 unlicensed digital loan apps operating in Ghana, including the steps borrowers and financial institutions were told to take.

The alert raised concerns about data privacy and consumer protection, as the central bank cautions that transactions involving the named apps may breach the rules.

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Source: YEN.com.gh