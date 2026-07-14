The Ghana cedi ranked among the best-performing currencies on the African continent in June 2026, driven by improved foreign currency availability

Zambia's kwacha also recorded gains, with commercial banks quoting it at 17.54 per dollar in June, up from 17.92 the previous month

A market analyst at Ebury cited robust growth expectations in Zambia's mining sector and improved economic fundamentals

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Ghana's cedi has established itself as one of Africa's top-performing currencies in 2026, buoyed by a rise in foreign currency inflows and renewed confidence in the country's financial markets, according to data from the Forbes currency calculator.

The cedi's gains place Ghana among a select group of African nations whose currencies have held firm or appreciated against the US dollar this year, reflecting broader improvements in macroeconomic conditions across parts of the continent.

Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson has overseen an improved peformance for the Cedi under the Mahama administration. Credit: Ministry of Finance

Source: Facebook

The cedi maintained its position from the ranking at the end of May 2026 thought the cedi has lost some ground on the US dollar.

The Bank of Ghana downplayed concerns over the cedi’s early-year depreciation in 2026, which has remained steady.

Zambia's Kwacha records notable gains

Zambia emerged as a standout performer, with the kwacha strengthening on the back of a robust copper trade. Commercial banks quoted the kwacha at 17.54 per dollar in June 2026, an improvement from 17.92 recorded the previous month.

Diego Barnuevo, a market analyst at financial services firm Ebury, pointed to the mining sector as a key driver of the kwacha's recovery.

"The (mining) sector continues to anticipate robust full-year growth, which should help offset the negative impact of higher oil prices on the current account," Barnuevo said, as reported by Reuters.

What a stronger currency means for Africa

Currency stability carries significant consequences beyond the foreign exchange market.

When exchange rates remain steady, both domestic and international investors tend to view the market more favourably, making capital inflows more likely.

A stronger currency also expands purchasing power for households and businesses operating internationally.

Analysts broadly regard a stable and appreciating currency as a signal of underlying economic health rather than simply a favourable number on a trading screen.

The combination of investor confidence, reduced import costs, and improved living standards makes currency strength one of the more consequential indicators of economic progress across the continent.

Ghana and Zambia's performances in June 2026 reflect this broader dynamic, with resource revenues and improved fiscal management cited as the primary factors behind their respective currency gains.

Below are the African countries with the strongest currencies heading into 2026, per data from the Forbes calculator.

Country Exchange Rate (Local Currency per US$1) Currency 1 Tunisia 2.96 Tunisian Dinar 2 Libya 6.42 Libyan Dinar 3 Morocco 9.37 Moroccan Dirham 4 Ghana 11.20 Ghanaian Cedi 5 Seychelles 13.32 Seychellois Rupee 6 Botswana 13.59 Botswana Pula 7 Eritrea 15.00 Eritrean Nakfa 8 Eswatini: 16.43 Swazi Lilangeni 9 Namibia 16.44 Namibian Dollar 10 Lesotho 16.45 Lesotho Loti

Source: YEN.com.gh