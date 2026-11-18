The Bank of Ghana has published updated Treasury bill interest rates for the 91-day, 182-day and 364-day investment periods

Ghanaians investing GH₵5,000 can estimate their potential earnings using the latest rates and their preferred investment duration

The calculations show the expected returns at maturity, although actual earnings may differ depending on the rates and charges applied

Ghanaians interested in investing in Treasury bills can estimate how much they may earn from GH₵5,000 using the latest interest rates published by the Bank of Ghana.

GH₵5,000 Treasury bill investment: Estimated earnings for 91, 182 and 364 days. Image credit: Graphic Online

Source: UGC

Treasury bills are short-term government securities that allow individuals to invest money for a specified period and receive returns when the investment matures.

According to the Bank of Ghana's figures for securities issued on November 16, 2026, the annualised interest rates stood at 4.5571% for the 91-day bill, 6.1678% for the 182-day bill and 9.4603% for the 364-day bill.

Estimated Treasury bill returns on GH₵5,000

Using the Bank of Ghana's published interest rates, the estimated earnings on a GH₵5,000 investment are as follows:

91-day Treasury bill

An investment of GH₵5,000 for 91 days, approximately three months, would generate an estimated GH₵56.96 in interest.

The total amount at maturity would be approximately GH₵5,056.96.

182-day Treasury bill

For the 182-day option, which lasts approximately six months, the same GH₵5,000 investment would generate an estimated GH₵154.20.

The total amount at maturity would be approximately GH₵5,154.20.

364-day Treasury bill

Ghanaians investing GH₵5,000 for 364 days, approximately one year, would earn an estimated GH₵473.02.

The total amount at maturity would be approximately GH₵5,473.02.

These calculations use the annualised interest-equivalent rates over the respective investment periods, before any applicable provider charges.

Important things investors should know

Treasury bills are generally purchased at a discount to their face value, with investors receiving the full face value at maturity.

However, the Bank of Ghana's published rates are based on government securities auctions, and the rates available through individual banks or investment providers may differ.

Interest rates can also change between auctions, meaning the estimated returns presented above may not apply to investments made at a later date.

Investors should therefore confirm the applicable interest rate, maturity date and any charges with their financial institution before proceeding.

The figures are based on the Bank of Ghana's official Treasury bill rates published for November 16, 2026.

Mahama speaks on economic turnaround

On January 25, YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama expressed surprise at the improvement in key indicators of the economy.

He described the rapid recovery as only by the grace of God and had expected it to take about two years to see an economic turnaround.

After inheriting an economy weighed down by inflation above 23%, interest rates north of 30%, and a sharply depreciating cedi, the Mahama administration oversaw a significant reversal of the country's fortunes in 2025.

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Source: YEN.com.gh