Ghanaians with GH₵100,000 can begin constructing a modest one-bedroom house using a simple building plan that allows for future expansion

A compact design featuring a bedroom, living room, kitchen, bathroom and small porch can help homeowners manage construction expenses

The budget can cover important construction stages, although additional money will generally be required for roofing and completing the house

Building a house in Ghana does not necessarily require starting with a huge three-bedroom or four-bedroom property.

Simple house plan for Ghanaians with GH₵100,000: Rooms, design and estimated costs. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

For Ghanaians who have saved GH₵100,000 and already own land, choosing a modest house plan can be a practical way to begin their homeownership journey.

Although the amount may not complete a fully furnished house in 2026, it can finance the early construction stages of a compact residential building.

Simple one-bedroom house plan for GH₵100,000

One option is a rectangular, single-storey house measuring approximately six metres by seven metres, covering 42 square metres.

The proposed house plan can accommodate a bedroom, a modest living room, a kitchenette, a bathroom and a small porch.

The bedroom could measure approximately three metres by three metres, while the remaining space would accommodate the other facilities, subject to a professional layout that meets planning requirements.

This type of design avoids complicated corners and expensive roofing arrangements.

However, a completed self-contained one-bedroom house in Ghana may cost approximately GH₵180,000 to GH₵300,000, depending on the location and standard of finishing.

Consequently, homeowners with GH₵100,000 should consider constructing the property in stages.

Estimated cost of building with GH₵100,000

The following is an illustrative allocation for starting a compact house on land that is already available.

Construction stage Proposed budget Drawings, permits and site preparation GH₵10,000 Foundation and floor base GH₵38,000 Blocks and wall construction GH₵30,000 Structural work and additional materials GH₵10,000 Contingency GH₵12,000 Total GH₵100,000

These are planning allowances rather than contractor quotations. Depending on ground conditions and labour costs, the budget may cover only the foundation and part of the walling.

Roofing, doors, windows, plumbing, electrical installations, plastering and other finishing expenses would generally require further investment.

Homeowners are encouraged to obtain an approved building plan and a detailed bill of quantities from qualified professionals before construction begins.

The relevant Metropolitan, Municipal or District Assembly must also issue the necessary building permit.

With proper planning, GH₵100,000 can provide a substantial starting point for building a house in Ghana, allowing the owner to complete the remaining stages gradually as funds become available.

What GH¢50,000 can cover when building

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that GH¢50,000 can provide a meaningful start to a modest building project in Ghana if the land is already secured.

Current 2026 estimates put cement around GH¢75 to GH¢101 per bag, while concrete blocks can average about GH¢6.20 each.

The amount may cover a foundation and some blockwork on a small house, but labour, transport and site conditions can quickly change the total cost.

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Source: YEN.com.gh