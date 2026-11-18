House Plan for GH₵100,000 in Ghana in 2026: Design, Rooms and Cost Breakdown
- Ghanaians with GH₵100,000 can begin constructing a modest one-bedroom house using a simple building plan that allows for future expansion
- A compact design featuring a bedroom, living room, kitchen, bathroom and small porch can help homeowners manage construction expenses
- The budget can cover important construction stages, although additional money will generally be required for roofing and completing the house
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Building a house in Ghana does not necessarily require starting with a huge three-bedroom or four-bedroom property.
For Ghanaians who have saved GH₵100,000 and already own land, choosing a modest house plan can be a practical way to begin their homeownership journey.
Although the amount may not complete a fully furnished house in 2026, it can finance the early construction stages of a compact residential building.
Simple one-bedroom house plan for GH₵100,000
One option is a rectangular, single-storey house measuring approximately six metres by seven metres, covering 42 square metres.
The proposed house plan can accommodate a bedroom, a modest living room, a kitchenette, a bathroom and a small porch.
The bedroom could measure approximately three metres by three metres, while the remaining space would accommodate the other facilities, subject to a professional layout that meets planning requirements.
This type of design avoids complicated corners and expensive roofing arrangements.
However, a completed self-contained one-bedroom house in Ghana may cost approximately GH₵180,000 to GH₵300,000, depending on the location and standard of finishing.
Consequently, homeowners with GH₵100,000 should consider constructing the property in stages.
Estimated cost of building with GH₵100,000
The following is an illustrative allocation for starting a compact house on land that is already available.
Construction stage
Proposed budget
Drawings, permits and site preparation
GH₵10,000
Foundation and floor base
GH₵38,000
Blocks and wall construction
GH₵30,000
Structural work and additional materials
GH₵10,000
Contingency
GH₵12,000
Total
GH₵100,000
These are planning allowances rather than contractor quotations. Depending on ground conditions and labour costs, the budget may cover only the foundation and part of the walling.
Roofing, doors, windows, plumbing, electrical installations, plastering and other finishing expenses would generally require further investment.
Homeowners are encouraged to obtain an approved building plan and a detailed bill of quantities from qualified professionals before construction begins.
The relevant Metropolitan, Municipal or District Assembly must also issue the necessary building permit.
With proper planning, GH₵100,000 can provide a substantial starting point for building a house in Ghana, allowing the owner to complete the remaining stages gradually as funds become available.
What GH¢50,000 can cover when building
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that GH¢50,000 can provide a meaningful start to a modest building project in Ghana if the land is already secured.
Current 2026 estimates put cement around GH¢75 to GH¢101 per bag, while concrete blocks can average about GH¢6.20 each.
The amount may cover a foundation and some blockwork on a small house, but labour, transport and site conditions can quickly change the total cost.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.