Ghanaians earning modest salaries can begin their homeownership journey with GH₵30,000 by adopting a gradual construction approach

Those who already own land can use the money to finance the early stages of building a small, affordable house

Choosing a simple house design, purchasing materials carefully and building in stages can help reduce financial pressure

Owning a house remains a dream for many Ghanaians, particularly low-income earners who struggle to save large amounts of money.

How Ghanaians earning small salaries can start building with GH₵30,000. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

However, building a house does not necessarily mean having hundreds of thousands of cedis available before construction begins.

With GH₵30,000, someone who already owns land can make a start towards constructing a modest home in Ghana in 2026.

Although this amount cannot complete a standard house, it can cover some preliminary construction activities, depending on the location and ground conditions.

Affordable house plan for GH₵30,000

For someone earning a modest income, a small single-storey house with a simple rectangular design can be a practical option.

The proposed building could eventually accommodate a bedroom, a small living room, a kitchenette, a bathroom and a porch.

However, rather than attempting to construct the entire building immediately, the owner can begin with the foundation and continue whenever additional money becomes available.

A possible GH₵30,000 starting budget could be allocated as follows:

Construction activity Budget Building plan, permits and preliminary work GH₵5,000 Site clearing and setting out GH₵3,000 Initial foundation materials GH₵12,000 Excavation and construction labour GH₵7,000 Emergency expenses GH₵3,000 Total GH₵30,000

These figures are illustrative allocations, not guaranteed construction quotations. Actual expenses may exceed the budget, particularly on sites requiring extensive foundation work.

How low-income earners can build gradually

One practical approach is to divide the project into manageable stages instead of attempting everything at once.

Someone earning GH₵2,000 to GH₵4,000 monthly, for example, could establish a separate building fund and contribute an affordable amount after meeting essential living expenses.

After completing the first stage, the owner can save towards purchasing blocks, cement, sand and other materials for the next phase.

The building can subsequently progress to walling, roofing, electrical installations, plumbing and finishing.

However, prospective homeowners should avoid compromising structural quality to reduce expenses.

Before construction, they must secure the necessary building permit and consult qualified professionals to prepare a realistic cost estimate.

Ultimately, GH₵30,000 may not be enough to complete a house in Ghana, but it can provide a starting point for individuals determined to become homeowners without taking on overwhelming financial commitments.

How much a 2-bedroom storey building cost

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a decent 2-bedroom storey house in Ghana could cost about GH¢500,000 to GH¢850,000 to complete in 2026, depending on its size and finishing

Storey houses normally cost more than similar bungalows because they require stronger foundations, columns, beams, a staircase and an upper floor

The estimate does not include the price of land, fence wall, gate, paving, borehole or solar system

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Source: YEN.com.gh