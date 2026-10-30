How To Buy Treasury Bills in Ghana in 2026 and the Amount Needed To Start

Ghanaians can invest in government Treasury bills through banks and selected mobile money services

Some investment services allow customers to start with GH₵5, while other banks require higher amounts

The Bank of Ghana publishes interest rates for 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills

Ghanaians looking for ways to invest their savings can consider Treasury bills, a government-backed investment available through financial institutions across the country.

Where to buy Treasury bills in Ghana and how to receive your money back. Image credit: Freepik, Pulsegh

Source: UGC

Treasury bills, commonly called T-bills, allow individuals to lend money to the Government of Ghana for a specified period in exchange for a return.

Unlike investments that require substantial starting capital, certain Treasury bill services allow individuals to begin with relatively small amounts.

However, the minimum investment, application procedure and available investment periods depend on the financial institution or platform selected.

How to buy Treasury bills in Ghana

Individuals can purchase Treasury bills through participating banks and authorised securities dealers. Some financial institutions also provide mobile banking services that allow customers to invest without visiting a branch.

For conventional Treasury bill investments, customers generally need to provide identification, complete the necessary investment documentation and have a Central Securities Depository (CSD) account.

The Ghana Card is the primary identification document required for Ghanaian investors under Securities and Exchange Commission regulations.

Customers can approach a participating bank, request a Treasury bill investment, choose their preferred maturity period and indicate the amount they intend to invest.

After the application is processed successfully, the investment is recorded electronically, with the provider issuing confirmation.

Alternatively, Ecobank Ghana advertises a mobile money service known as TBill4All, which allows MTN Mobile Money users to purchase Treasury bills without a traditional bank account.

According to Ecobank:

"You can invest a minimum of GHS5.00 in the 91-day or 182-day Treasury Bill."

Customers can access the service by dialling *770#, registering, selecting the investment option and following the instructions. They should confirm that the service and shortcode remain operational before proceeding.

Meanwhile, Standard Chartered Ghana states that customers need a minimum of GH₵1,000 to subscribe to Treasury bills through its investment platform.

Treasury bill rates and potential returns

Treasury bills in Ghana generally have three maturity periods: 91 days, 182 days and 364 days.

According to the Bank of Ghana's published auction figures for 26 October 2026, the annualised interest rates were approximately 4.61%, 6.29% and 9.67%, respectively.

The table below illustrates how much a GH₵1,000 investment could earn over each maturity period using those auction rates.

Investment period Annualised interest rate Estimated earnings on GH₵1,000 91 days 4.61% GH₵11.53 182 days 6.29% GH₵31.46 364 days 9.67% GH₵96.74

These are illustrative estimates based on the 26 October 2026 auction discount rates, assuming GH₵1,000 is invested. Actual returns may differ depending on the purchase rate and applicable charges.

Investors should understand that the published interest rates are annualised and do not represent the percentage earned over every investment period.

For example, a 91-day Treasury bill paying an annualised rate of 4.61% does not mean an investor earns the entire 4.61% in three months.

When Treasury bills mature, investors generally receive their principal and investment return. They may also choose to reinvest the proceeds at the rates available at that time.

Those who need their money before maturity may request an early sale or rediscount, subject to the provider's terms and prevailing market conditions. The amount received could differ from the expected maturity proceeds.

Although Treasury bills are government obligations, they are not entirely risk-free. Investors should also consider inflation, possible payment delays and their ability to keep funds invested until maturity.

Prospective investors can check the latest rates on the Bank of Ghana's official website, www.bog.gov.gh, and confirm the applicable terms with their financial institution before making a purchase.

Mahama speaks on economic turnaround

On January 25, YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama expressed surprise at the improvement in key indicators of the economy.

He described the rapid recovery as only by the grace of God and had expected it to take about two years to see an economic turnaround.

After inheriting an economy weighed down by inflation above 23%, interest rates north of 30%, and a sharply depreciating cedi, the Mahama administration oversaw a significant reversal of the country's fortunes in 2025.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh