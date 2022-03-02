Lawrence Adjei is a Ghanaian professional cyclist who builds electric bikes powered with recycled dead laptop batteries

His bikes have unique features that include rechargeable batteries, a regenerative braking system, a reverse, a battery meter, phone charger, among others

The batteries for the 26-year-old's innovation, which is a 72volt with 37 amps per hour, can be revived with electricity

At his garage in his home, young professional cyclist Lawrence Adjei has built customised electric bikes propelled with recycled dead laptop batteries from scratch.

Apart from the fork, headset, key, and a few body parts, the Ghanaian innovator built the frame, wheels, custom-built external battery that helps to run the bikes himself.

Even though he has no expertise in welding, Adjei assembled and merged the other components with a machine to complete his bikes. He then goes ahead to spray the electric bikes to give a bright and colourful touch to the machines.

How 26-Year-old Ghanaian Builds Electric Bikes Powered with Dead Laptop Batteries at His Garage. Photo credit: Lawrence Adjei

Source: UGC

In an interview on Was Here Some with Nänä Teä, seen on YouTube, Adjei demonstrated how he built the batteries using recycled dead laptop batteries. He added that he tests the batteries with a machine before powering the bikes with them.

Explaining the battery capacity that helps to propel the bikes, he said:

''This battery here is a 72volt battery with 37 amps an hour, which is around 2.7, 2.8 watts,'' adding that it will take three hours to get the batteries fully charged and can sustain the bike up to 120 km range.

Apart from the rechargeable batteries, other features of the electric bike include a regenerative braking system, a reverse, three 'speech' switches, a battery meter, fully Bluetooth programmable, among others.

Adjei said he's working on fixing ports on the bike to enable users to charge phones for their use while taking a ride.

Watch the interview here:

