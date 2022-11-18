Twitter subscribers are no longer enthusiastic about the app, especially after the drastic changes effected on it by its new owner

Billionaire Elon Musk has sanctioned the temporary closure of Twitter offices days after mass layoffs of employees

Tweeps have taken to the platform to nostalgically recall the good moments they had before Musk's takeover

Twitter has been in constant shambles since billionaire Elon Musk's takeover early this month.

Twitter is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Its offices have been temporarily closed. Photo: Twitter.

Once a revered platform on which intellectuals faced off with each other with limited characters, Twitter has now become a laughing stock to its users.

For the better part of Thursday evening running into Friday, November 18, the #RIPTwitter banner has been topping the trend charts.

#RIP Twitter

Those sending tweets on the banner insinuated the microblogging platform was on its deathbed and that it was a matter of time before it surrendered to extinction.

They attribute the imminent Twitter "death" to Musk's radical changes, which include the overhaul of the staff and also the unilateral amendment of the pre-existing terms and conditions on which the platform operated.

Additionally, Musk sanctioned a temporary closure of Twitter's head offices in San Francisco, California, sending mixed signals to subscribers who have expressed their hopelessness regarding using the social media site.

"Effective immediately, we are temporarily closing our office buildings, and all badge access will be suspended. Offices will reopen on Monday, November 21. Please continue to comply with company policy by refraining from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere," reads the notice addressed to the employees.

The users hid behind mournful hashtags to express their frustrations as the situation gets worse with Musk's supposed insensitivity to their concerns.

Below are the memes and hilarious messages from the tweeps;

Musk also joined the trail, sharing the jokes the tweeps shared.

Another storm was witnessed on Twitter last week after the micro-blogging site verified an account impersonating Jesus Christ.

"Jesus" descends on Twitter

The account has the avatar of the Biblical son of God, with its bio reading "Carpenter, Healer, God"; it has been active since 2006.

The controversial verification came a few weeks after Musk substantially took over the bird app initially co-owned by Jack Dorsey and partners.

Via a musical clip, the handle, @jesus, announced to tweeps on Friday it had finally been issued with the ever-coveted blue verification badge.

"Jesus wants me for a blue tick. I searched for Lord on Google, Facebook and TikTok. On Instagram and YouTube. In my space and WhatsApp. But you can't find the Lord by searching or singing gospel music. The only way to know him is by his Holy blue tick," the musical went.

User's concerned

Popular Kenyan website Tuko.co.ke reported that verifying this particular handle did not sit well with a considerable host of users who argued this would provide a latitude for parodies ad fakes to pop and gain status, provided they comply with the app's paid verification system.

Given that Twitter has for a time been a source of information, even for giant media outlets, verifying parodies would provide the fodder for fake news and misinformation.

Musk had initially said that "going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended."

On November 5, Twitter began rolling out its controversial new paid subscription system built by the staff.

This would be interpreted as the Tesla's boss's ambitious plan to put the giant social media behind a paywall.

