A plus-size Ghanaian bride looked ravishing in a custom-made gown for her wedding ceremony over the weekend

The fair-skinned bride choose a top female makeup artist and fashion designer as part of her wedding vendors

Some social media users have commented on the lovely wedding photos and videos on Instagram

Ghanaian bride Vanessa has an eye for details as she stuns in an orange and green carefully kente gown for her wedding.

The bride requested that the kente fabric be specially made after consultation with her talented fashion designer, Bertha Asiamah, popularly called Modabertha.

Ghanaian couple Asamoah and Vanessa look stunning together. Photo credit: @at_kixel

The plus-size bride looked enchanting in a full beaded draped shoulder kente gown that snatched her waist as she showed off her Adowa dance moves.

Ghanaian bride Vanessa looked elegant in a 360 frontal lace hairstyle while receiving many compliments for her flawless makeup that Dr Asomdwee, the daughter-in-law of the Kessben Group of companies, did for her wedding.

Ghanaian bride Vanessa slays in a corseted kente gown with puff sleeves

Ghanaian bride Vanessa looked joyous as she slipped on a corseted kente with a mesh beaded design and faux fur puff sleeves.

The handsome groom wore a stylish agbada while showing off his dance moves at the wedding reception.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Vanessa's glittering kente gown for her traditional wedding

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

