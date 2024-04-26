Plus-Size Ghanaian Bride Looks Gorgeous In A Glittering Draped Shoulder Kente Gown For Her Wedding
- A plus-size Ghanaian bride looked ravishing in a custom-made gown for her wedding ceremony over the weekend
- The fair-skinned bride choose a top female makeup artist and fashion designer as part of her wedding vendors
- Some social media users have commented on the lovely wedding photos and videos on Instagram
Ghanaian bride Vanessa has an eye for details as she stuns in an orange and green carefully kente gown for her wedding.
The bride requested that the kente fabric be specially made after consultation with her talented fashion designer, Bertha Asiamah, popularly called Modabertha.
The plus-size bride looked enchanting in a full beaded draped shoulder kente gown that snatched her waist as she showed off her Adowa dance moves.
Ghanaian bride Vanessa looked elegant in a 360 frontal lace hairstyle while receiving many compliments for her flawless makeup that Dr Asomdwee, the daughter-in-law of the Kessben Group of companies, did for her wedding.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian bride Vanessa slays in a corseted kente gown with puff sleeves
Ghanaian bride Vanessa looked joyous as she slipped on a corseted kente with a mesh beaded design and faux fur puff sleeves.
The handsome groom wore a stylish agbada while showing off his dance moves at the wedding reception.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Vanessa's glittering kente gown for her traditional wedding
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
akua_blakk stated:
Stature and color
mz_ohen stated:
Menua! U made me a beautiful bride
a.n.a_makeover stated:
absolutely stunning
eban_african_collections stated:
Beautiful
nah.mee____ stated:
You did it againnn!!!!!!
Konaduvandyck stated:
U did u good job ❤️
Kateatsu stated:
Niceeeee
kente_rosse stated:
Papabi
labelleperfumery_gh stated:
Beautiful ❤️❤️
mel_boujee stated:
SUCH A GORGEOUS BRIDE!
Girliealbie stated:
Beautiful
Shopfionash stated:
❤️ my girl! The queen ❤️
