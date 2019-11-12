Sunday is, to most people, the last day of the week and the first for others. It is, therefore, a great time to send your loved ones a message that will brighten up their mood all week. You can also choose to message them a short prayer, heartfelt wish, or love message to make them feel appreciated as they start their week. Expressing all of these emotions is overwhelming for most. Stick around to discover happy Sunday messages to send to your loved ones.

Inspirational happy Sunday messages. Photo: pexels.com, @august-de-richelieu (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Have you ever received or sent somebody happy Sunday wishes? If not, you can do that using these caring and sweet quotations. Here is a list of 100 of the best happy Sunday messages to send to your wife, girlfriend, mom, boyfriend, and even your friend.

100+ inspirational happy Sunday messages, quotes and wishes

Sundays are a special day of the week that often brings a sense of relaxation, reflection, and renewal. It's a time to recharge and prepare for the week ahead. Here are inspiring happy Sunday images and quotes to share with your loved ones.

Happy Sunday message to my love

Sunday is a great day to spend with your spouse. You can surprise them with a happy Sunday good morning message that will make them think about you all day. These quotes are the perfect blend of beautiful and uplifting that will make their day.

I cannot stop thinking about you the whole day. May the birds sing near your window and the sunshine brightly on you. Have a blessed Sunday.

May the angels look after you, and your prayers receive answers soon on this fantastic Lord's Day.

The new week is coming, and you will rock it, my sweetheart. If anything, I am always near and ready to have your back.

Your smile can save a distressed soul, gladden a sad heart, and heal a broken spirit. Have a blessed Sunday.

Count your rainbows and not your thunderstorms. Happy Sunday to you.

I hope your weekends have been full of fun and relaxation. Happy Sunday.

Wake up every morning with the thought that something wonderful is about to happen. I wish you a happy Sunday; Have a lovely day ahead.

It's a lovely Sunday morning and an excellent opportunity to thank the Lord for reminding us how blessed we are. Happy Sunday, darling.

I hope you have a lovely Sunday, dear. Be good.

Let go of all the worries and anxiety to be light and free. Have a happy Sunday.

Smile more than you cry, give more than you take and love more than you hate. Have a lovely Sunday.

I can see everything turning around for our good. Make sure you pray well in the church today. Happy Sunday, love.

Don't worry about yesterday or the day before. Today is a new day, so renew your mind this morning. Be positive and start fresh. Have a nice Sunday.

You're the perfect one for me. No mistake, you're the most adoring girl I wished for long ago. Thank you for being my girl. Happy Sunday, girl.

Today is Sunday. I pray for all your wishes to come true, and may your life be complete with goodies. I love you every day, my sweetheart.

I mean all I say when I tell you how much you mean to me. You're special, and you know that. Happy Sunday, love. Welcome to another wonderful day.

I can't do much without you because I miss you badly. Today won't be promising if I don't say "Happy Sunday" to one important person in the world. Have a lovely day.

All your prayers for today have been answered because you're here in my world. Thank you for being special. I will love you for the rest of my life.

May this Sunday be full of blessings for you. I am wishing you a blissful week ahead.

May this amazing Sunday fill your week with laughter, joy, and happiness. Have a blessed Sunday!

Let this Sunday starts as a week full of blessings and opportunities. Wishing you a bright and beautiful Sunday this week!

May this Sunday brings all the good things in your life. May you have a fantastic week ahead. Happy Sunday to you!

May the Sunday be as beautiful as you make my life every day, my love. Happy Sunday!

I'm always with you no matter how hard the week seems to you. Have a wonderful week, love. Happy Sunday, and have fun during worship.

You are in my thoughts on this beautiful Sunday, just like any other day. Happy Sunday, darling.

Happy Sunday beautiful message for your love

Happy Sunday beautiful message for your love. Photo: pexels.com, @askar-abayev (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sunday is a day to relax and unwind and catch up on some self-care. But a few simple quotes in the morning of this special day can change your wife's day for the better. Send one romantic happy Sunday message to her to brighten up her day:

Seeing you makes my heart go on a spin. Loving you brought a lot of difference into my life. I can't wait for us to welcome our first baby because it will undoubtedly mean the whole world to me. Happy Sabbath, dear, I love you so much.

Thank you for always staying by my side and supporting me. Every day reminds me of how special and unique you are. Thank you, my darling, for everything. Be blessed.

I pray that you stay excited and contented with the gifts that God will shower. May your day be beautiful and prosperous, and may all your wishes and dreams come to pass. Have a lovely Sabbath, darling.

I am sending you my love this Sunday, and I wish you the best of the fun you can get. Dance and have fun in church and take away the pain of the previous week from your life. The new week is going to be great and unique. Believe it and receive it. God is with you.

New day, new opportunities. New week, new achievements. Begin this new week with intense vigour without holding back. Have a lovely week ahead, sweetheart.

Good morning darling. May your day be filled with happiness and laughter as you bask in the euphoria of this fantastic day. I love you, sweetheart.

I appreciate you; I value you, I love you so much, and my respect for you has never diminished one bit. Regardless of what you do, darling, my love for you will always stay the same. I love you so much, Boo. Happy Sunday to us.

Since the time I've met you, I cry a little less, laugh a little harder and smile all the more. Just because I have you, my life is a better place. Have a brilliant day, hun.

Your smile is the cutest thing I've ever seen in my life. So smile on, darling. It's a beautiful and inspirational Sunday.

If I were there, we'd probably be preparing for church. But since I'm not around, please do go to church and pray for us. You are a treasure, darling wife.

Today is Sunday. The second guaranteed holiday of the week. Why don't you forget about your worries of the week? And enjoy it in God's presence today.

I celebrate your boundless physical and emotional energy. Loving me, leading me, supporting me, lifting me when I fall, I say thank you countless times. Happy Sabbath, my wife.

Happy Sunday blessings to mom

Sunday blessings. Photo: pexels.com, @ogima-gaara (modified by author)

Source: UGC

While most people are searching for happy Sunday messages to my love, you shouldn't forget the other special lady in your life. So on this day, you should also send your mom some inspirational Sunday messages to let her know that she is in your thoughts.

On special days, I am reminded of how good God has been to me for blessing me with a beautiful treasure like you, Mom. Happy Mothering Sabbath, sweet angel.

My heart always connects with you. I may not be with you always, but I think of you every minute, and I care for you. Without you, I don't exist. Happy Sunday, Mommy.

You continue to be my role model mum, in love, in devotion, in sacrifice. You're leaving quite a big shoe, one which will be challenging to fill. I love you, mama, and I wish you a beautiful day.

Tough phases of life can be sailed easily with your blessings and support. Thanks for being with me always.

Your sacrificial love inspires us to be our best always. There's no one I'd rather have as my mother. You're the best, mummy, and I love you so much, ma.

The wealthiest person is a man who has his mother's blessings. I feel lucky to have your blessings showered on me constantly. Happy Mothering Sunday.

Mummy, you're our rock, our go-to in times of distress. You deserve nothing but the best mummy, and I promise I'll do you right. I love you, ma.

Having an angel to take care of all your needs, much before you know, is nothing more than a blessing. Thanks, mom, for being there to hug me, embrace me, scold me, love me, and be there all the time, even when no one was. Wishing you an incredible Sunday.

There is just one person I have loved the longest, and that is you, my dearest mom. Happy Sabbath.

I may not be there with you, and I may not call you regularly, but I want to tell you that I love you, and I think of you frequently because you are the heart that connects with mine without any conditions—sending warm wishes to you on this day, mom.

May your heart desires be granted as you whisper them into God's ears. Be blessed, mummy.

One lesson that has stayed with me over the years is that Sundays are for family and are unique. I have continued this tradition in my own home, which yields high dividends of love and affection. I love you so much, mummy. Thanks for all the life lessons. Have a beautiful Sunday.

Here's wishing the best mum in the whole wide world a beautiful Sunday. May it be as lovely as you make all our lives.

Happy Sunday message to a friend

Happy Sunday blessing. Photo: pexels.com, @picha (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are you wondering what to tell your best friend on this day? Send them any of these lovely messages. They will provide them with the motivation they'll need to conquer the day and have a great time.

As we look forward to another week of work beginning from tomorrow, I pray your strength will be renewed like that of an Eagle. I wish you a beautiful and serene day.

Here's wishing you, my darling friend, a beautiful Sunday. May God hear all your prayers and grant answers to all your requests. Amen.

Whatever the day brings, feel proud to have gone through it because the experiences we gather make the rest of our lives more enjoyable. Morning best friend!

I have always seen Sundays as torches that give light to other days of the week. I pray this one gives you a bright light that will brighten your path.

I see doors open. I see testimonies walk in. I see miracles happen. I wish you the very best.

May your life journey be smooth. May you walk to greatness. May breakthrough summon you.

Every morning God says: one more time, live life and make a difference. Touch one's heart, encourage one mind and inspire one soul. Make sure you do all these. Happy Sabbath, pal.

The good Lord shall give you light, brighten your path, and He shall make way for you. Happy Sunday, friends.

Your labour in life shall never be in vain. You will succeed beyond measure — have a fantastic new week, friends.

New day, new opportunities. New week, new achievements. Begin this new week with intense vigour without holding back. Have a lovely week ahead.

Wake up, a friend. God has blessed us yet again with another beautiful day. I'm writing this to you to wish you a fabulous church day.

Romantic happy Sunday quotes for a boyfriend

Are you at a loss for what to text your boyfriend on Sundays? Look no further. Ladies can now express their heartfelt emotions to their partners without anxiety using any of these sweet Sunday happy messages.

Before the sun rises, let me beautify each of its rays with lots of serenity and success for you and your loved ones. I wish you a productive day and week ahead.

Sunday is a miraculous day when you can do all the unfinished work and relax. Take this as an opportunity to ease yourself from all the worries in life to relax, my love.

I wish you lots of fun on this Sabbath. Kick off your worries, dance and shake, take a break, and make it great.

You're my paradise, and I'd happily get stranded on you for a lifetime. Enjoy the start of your week, darling.

I want you to know that no one can replace you. The way you look, the way you always know what I am thinking about, the way you hugged me when I need it the most, and the way you listen to me is priceless. You have touched me more profoundly than I ever thought you could. I love you.

Today will be awesome. I can feel it in my bones. Can you feel it too? I plan to make the most out of it.

Wake up, sleepyhead. Enjoy this day while it's still young. Play, Catch fun and laugh as much as you can. Live it to the fullest, my love.

Gratitude is the best motivation. So never forget it before starting a new day. Happy Sabbath, darling!

Sometimes we don't realize the blessings we have until we no longer have them. Appreciate all the blessings in your life. Take none for granted. Be grateful — happy Sabbath, love.

I hope to have you with me later on. I'll cook your favourites. Just let me know. Have a fabulous Sunday. Love you.

Being your girlfriend, I'm the happiest woman on earth. I pray you dance away all your sorrows in the church today — I love you, handsome.

Before the sun rises, let me decorate each of the rays with success and serenity for you and our beautiful family. Be blessed, my love.

Adorable good morning Sunday messages

Happy Sunday good morning message. Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sunday is a wonderful day for everyone, and everyone looks forward to it. The best happy Sunday wishes and messages can help you express your feelings for friends, family members, and loved ones. These heartfelt Sunday greetings make people feel more treasured and cared for.

Happy Sunday Morning! May the sun shine brightly on you this Sunday and fill you with blessings!

I wish this Sunday morning will bring countless joy to your heart. May your day be overflowed with awesomeness and excellence!

Happy Sunday! Start the day right with a smile! Good morning Everyone!

May the Sunday morning gives you the energy to start the week pleasantly. Enjoy the best day of the week. Good morning and wishing you an enjoyable Sunday.

May this amazing Sunday fill your week with laughter, joy, and happiness. Have a blessed Sunday!

May the Sunday be as beautiful as you make my life every day, my love. Happy Sunday!

May this Sunday brings all the good things into your life. May you have a fantastic week ahead. Happy Sunday to you!

May the Sunday be as beautiful as you make my life every day, my love. Happy Sunday!

Good morning to you. Wake up and embrace the miracles of this beautiful Sunday morning. May this morning bring you a thousand reasons to smile throughout the day!

May the Sunday be as beautiful as you make my life every day, my love. Happy Sunday!

Happy Sunday! Think good thoughts, say nice things, and do good for others. Everything will come back. Good Morning!

Keep yourself away from all the negative vibes and fill your heart with positivity this Sunday morning! May you have a peaceful day!

Happy Sunday. Whether you see today as the first day of the week or the last, I hope that you enjoy it and use it to prepare for the days ahead.

Happy Sunday! The best days are for memories, and the worst days are for lessons. Hope today will be a good day.

May you have an amazing weekend filled with love, peace, joy, laughter, and fun. Take time to relax and enjoy life. Have a great Sunday!

Good morning and happy Sunday! May your day be filled with love and laughter.

Start your Sunday with a smile and a grateful heart.

May this Sunday morning bring you peace, happiness, and a day filled with blessings.

It’s a beautiful Sunday morning and a great opportunity to thank the Lord for reminding us how blessed we are.

May this Sunday fill your week with laughter, joy, and happiness. Have a happy Sunday!

Happy Sunday! The best days are for memories, and the worst days are for lessons. Hope today will be a good day.

Happy Sunday. Good Morning! Sundays bring a lot of love and inspiration to you. Accept every opportunity that comes your way and be grateful.

I hope that this weekend is full of pleasant surprises for you and that it includes plenty of fun and laughter. Have a lovely weekend!

Focus on the day that is ahead of you. Each morning you are starting fresh.

May the Sunday morning gives you the energy to start the week pleasantly. Enjoy the best day of the week. Good morning and wishing you an enjoyable Sunday.

Good Morning! Sunday is an excellent chance to start living your life to the fullest, do what you want, and forget about the consequences. Have a great Sunday.

Rise and shine! It's a beautiful Sunday. Enjoy every moment.

Wishing you a happy and healthy Sunday filled with love and joy.

Sending you my warmest greetings for Sunday, mate. Have a great day!

Sunday is your best day. You know you had an amazing week. Time to recover and think about how you gonna kill the next one. Happy Sunday. Good morning.

Sunday is the best time to connect with family, relax, and even get inspired to start the coming new week. You can get inspired or extend your love to your loved ones using this handpicked compilation of happy Sunday messages.

Yen.com.gh also listed romantic and sweet love messages for your wife. Marriage is a magnificent institution that Almighty God has ordained.

Carefully prepared messages and phrases are vital because they show her how much you value her. As a spouse, you should always convey your feelings for her through words and simple gestures.

Source: YEN.com.gh