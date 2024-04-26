VIP Jeoun, a private long-distance transport company, has announced an increment in transport fares for its trips

VIP Jeoun, which is popular for its red-sprayed buses, announced the transport hikes on its Facebook page

The company said the increment was long overdue and must have happened in

VIP Jeoun, one of Ghana's leading private transport services, has increased the fares for its long-distance trips across the country.

The company announced the increment on Thursday, April 25, 2024, indicating that the new fares will take effect the next day.

VIP Jeoun has increased its fares Photo source: VIP Jeoun

Source: Facebook

The announcement on Facebook justified the upward price adjustment by referring to a decrease in prices in December 2022. The reduction followed a public outcry over an increment in October 2022.

VIP's Standard and Executive coaches are all affected

The price list accompanying the announcement states that the increment affects both Standard and Executive coaches in VIP Jeoun's fleet.

For the Executive coaches, 29 routes have had their fares increased, while the Standard coaches had 27.

How much is VIP fare to Kumasi, Takoradi, Tamale and other cities?

Among the notable routes affected are Kumasi, Takoradi, Tamale, Wa, Bolgatanga, and Sunyani.

For Kumasi, the new price is GH₵120 and GH₵100 for Executive and Standard, respectively; Tamale has ₵300 and ₵240, respectively; Bolgatanga has GH₵340 and GH₵270; Sunyani has GH₵170 and GH₵140 respectively; and Takoradi has GH₵95 for Standard.

Below is the full list of VIP's latest fares:

1. Accra - Kumasi Ghc 120.

2. ⁠Accra - Sunyani Ghc 170.

3. ⁠Accra - Takyiman Ghc 170.

4. ⁠Accra - Sampa Ghc 190.

5. ⁠Accra - Dormaa Ghc 180.

6. ⁠Accra - Drobo Ghc 180.

7. ⁠Accra - Kintampo Ghc 180.

8. ⁠Accra - Nkoranza Ghc 170.

9. ⁠Accra - Sefwi Juaboso Ghc 180.

10. ⁠Accra - Ahafo Goaso Ghc 170.

11. ⁠Accra - Ahafo Mim Ghc 170.

12. ⁠Accra - Dunkwa Ghc 150.

13. ⁠Accra - Asante Mampong Ghc 130.

14. ⁠Accra - Asante Bekwai Ghc 140.

15. ⁠Accra - Oboasi Ghc 145.

16. ⁠Accra - Tamale Ghc 300.

17. ⁠Accra - Yendi Ghc 315.

18. ⁠Accra - Bolgatanga Ghc 340.

19. ⁠Accra - Navrongo Ghc 350.

20. ⁠Accra - Wa Ghc 320.

21. ⁠Accra - Bawku Ghc 360.

22. ⁠Accra - Atwima Nwabiagya Abuakwa Ghc 130.

23. ⁠Kumasi - Goaso Ghc 60

24. ⁠Kumasi - Mim Ghc 60.

25. ⁠Kumasi - Sunyani Ghc 60.

26. ⁠Kumasi - Wa Ghc 200.

27. ⁠Kumasi - Tamale Ghc 170.

28. ⁠Kumasi - Bawku Ghc 220.

29. ⁠Kumasi - Bolga Ghc 210.

************************************************

************************************************

STANDARD TOUR COACHES:

1. Accra - Kumasi Ghc Ghc 100.

2. ⁠Accra - Sunyani Ghc 140

3. ⁠Accra - Takyiman Ghc 140.

4. ⁠Accra - Wenchi Ghc 150.

5. ⁠Accra - Nsawkaw Ghc 160.

6. ⁠Accra - Tamale Ghc 240.

7. ⁠Accra - Bolgatanga Ghc 270.

8. ⁠Accra - Bawku Ghc 280.

9. ⁠Accra - Garu Ghc 290.

10. ⁠Accra - Wa Ghc 260.

11. ⁠Accra - Drobo Ghc 150.

12. ⁠Accra - Dunkwa Ghc 130.

13. ⁠Accra - Babiani Ghc 130.

14. ⁠Accra - Sankore Ghc 140.

15. ⁠Accra - Sefwi Bonsu Nkwanta Ghc 170.

16. ⁠Accra - Sefwi Debiso Ghc 180.

17. ⁠Accra - Sefwi Osei Kwadwo Kurom Ghc 190.

18. ⁠Accra - Suaman Dadieso Ghc 180.

19. ⁠Accra - Ahafo Goaso Ghc 140.

20. ⁠Accra - Ahafo Mim Ghc 140.

21. ⁠Accra - Prestea Ghc 130.

22. ⁠Accra - Wassa Akropong Ghc 130.

23. ⁠Accra - Yeji Ghc 160.

24. ⁠Accra - Ejura Ghc 125.

25. ⁠Accra - Asante Mampong Ghc 115.

26. ⁠Accra - Enchi Ghc 155.

27. ⁠Accra - Takoradi Ghc 95

Transport union lauds drivers for increasing fares despite government opposition

Meanwhile, the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana has lauded drivers adopting new transport fares despite opposition from authorities.

The Ministry of Transport had directed the police to arrest drivers charging increased transport fares.

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union also urged its drivers not to increase fares.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh