Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has taken the digitalisation agenda a step further

This time, his focus is on Ghana's healthcare delivery system, which he says will soon be one of the most digitalised in Africa

The Veep has also outlined some of the digital interventions introduced so far by the Akufo-Addo-led government

The Veep's focus has now shifted to the country's healthcare system.

L-R: Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and some patients accessing healthcare in Ghana Image Credit: @MBawumia @yesmeen.tetteh.9

Source: Facebook

Dr Bawumia: Ghana Will Soon Boast One Of Africa's Most Digitalised Healthcare Systems

According to him, by the end of 2024, Ghana will boast one of Africa's most digitalised healthcare systems.

He says the digital interventions, which are expected to be fully nationally on stream next year, have become possible due to the gains made since 2017.

Speaking at the launch of the National Health Insurance Authority's 'Active Month' celebrations on Monday, December 5, 2022, in the Northern Regional capital Tamale, Dr Bawumia touted the efforts of the Akufo-Addo-led government to provide improved public service delivery using digital solutions.

He said the World Health Organization's (WHO) need for member countries to use digital health interventions to increase access to care and population well-being is the reason behind the push toward digitalization in the health sector.

Dr Bawumia Outlines Digital Interventions Introduced By Akufo-Addo Government

Dr. Bawumia outlined some of the digital interventions that have already been implemented, saying that the government developed a digital health solution in the first few months of the year that allows customers to purchase their medications to be delivered to them at home using their mobile devices.

The action, he continued, would help examine questionable medications and aid in their elimination from the various chemical shops.

In order to eliminate the chance of patient electronic medical data becoming lost, he continued, the government had also implemented technology to handle patient electronic medical records without printing booklets.

Source: YEN.com.gh