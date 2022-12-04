Former President John Dramani Mahama has added his voice to the growing calls of condemnation that have greeted the absence of NPP MPs from parliament

Mahama says for the MPs and Ministers to abandon the budget debate for the Qatar World Cup is the height of irresponsibility

He says the move doesn’t show commitment on the part of the Akufo-Addo-led government to fix the economic mess

The decision by some members of parliament on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Ministers who abandoned the budget debate for the Qatar World Cup has been met with widespread criticism.

The latest to add his voice to those growing calls of condemnation is former President John Dramani Mahama, who says the move is the height of irresponsibility.

L-R: Former President Mahama; Ministers Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh and Ursula Owusu-Ekuful (Top Right); some MPs, including Patrick Boamah and Eugene Boakye Antwi

Source: Facebook

John Mahama: Abandoning Budget Debate For Qatar World Cup Is An Unprecedented Dereliction Of Duty

On Saturday, December 3, 2022, Mahama gave a speech to the 13th Congregation of the Accra Business School and referred to the behaviour of the MPs as an unprecedented breach of duty in Ghanaian history.

He criticized them for skipping the 2023 budget discussion in favour of taking a plane to Qatar to support the Black Stars during the current World Cup.

NPP MPs and Ministers Are Insensitive To The Plight Of The Ordinary Ghanaian - Mahama

Amid the current economic crisis, government MPs and cabinet officials appear to have little interest in assisting in addressing the issues of the typical Ghanaian, according to the major opposition party's 2020 presidential candidate, the National Democratic Congress.

“I dare say never has a government shown disinterest in working on its own budget at a time of great economic crisis and suffering, during which utmost seriousness and urgency are required to address the problems that we face,” he said.

This comes after the debate on the 2023 budget, which is considered crucial to the government’s efforts to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout, saw a handful of NPP MPs step up to debate it.

Viral photos and videos which surfaced online captured most of them in the colours of the Ghanaian flag supporting the Black Stars in Qatar.

Qatar 2022 World Cup: Bawumia’s Office Slams NPP MPs, Ministers Who Abandoned Budget Debate For Mundial

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Kabiru Mahama, a technical advisor at Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s Office, had also slammed some cabinet ministers and NPP MPs who abandoned parliamentary business for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo would undoubtedly be appalled by the lack of critical reflection by the MPs whose exit affected the debate on the 2023 budget statement and economic policy document.

Source: YEN.com.gh