Sean Riley said Ghana was ahead of many countries in the world in the digital drive

Sean Riley revealed his digital firm has launched a free 12-programme to train Ghana's youth and to support country's digitalisation agenda

Ghana's digitalisation agenda, which is led by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, has gotten massive from digital advertisement expert, Sean Riley.

L-R: Ad Dynamo founder CEO Sean Riley and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. Source: UGC/ Sean Riley on LinkedIn; @MBawumia on Facebook.

The CEO of Ad Dynamo told journalists during a virtual conference that Ghana remains one of the promising destinations for developments in digital destinations.

"Ghana is already ahead of the curve in so many countries in the world, not just Africa. There is a lot more ambition. I think [Ghana] is leaps and bounds ahead of some of the countries we operate in.

"It is exciting to be putting down roots in a country where the government acknowledges that digitalisation is the future," Sean Riley said.

Sean Riley said already his firm, Ad Dynamo owned by Aleph Group, has launched a free Digital Ad Expert programme in Ghana to support government's digitalisation agenda.

The programme is designed to equip young Ghanaians with the skills they need to pursue a growing number of opportunities in digital marketing.

Ghana's digital agenda is the current administration's big idea to digitise government services, build a biometric National Identity register and deploy a digital property addressing system among others.

The digital agenda, which the vice president has both been praised and criticised for, also seeks to complete previous digital projects but also start new ones.

Ghana's youth to benefit from free Digital Ad Expert programme

In the free 12-week programme, the participants will learn the basics of digital marketing, developing marketing strategies, basic digital analytics, content creation and more.

They learn about advertising on some of the largest digital platforms, such as Twitter, Meta, LinkedIn, Spotify and TikTok.

Also, they will gain insights about job opportunities, the labour market and how to continue developing their skills.

According to Mr Riley, at the end of the degree, profiles of certified students will be shared with Aleph’s network of advertisers and industry partners.

This is to enable them to connect with companies, and other talent seekers in the 90 countries where Aleph has a local presence.

“We have no doubt that Ghanaian youth have immense digital potential. We’re proud to play a role in ensuring that they’re given the necessary help to unlock that potential.," he said.

Vice President criticises Ghanaians with impossibility mindset about Ghana's digital revolution

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh covered the story in which Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia fought back public criticisms of his recent comments that touted the Ghana Card and the country's digitalisation drive.

Speaking on Monday, July 18, 2022, during the launch of a national electronic platform for medicine stores, the vice president said the criticisms result from a deep-seated impossibility mindset that fights national progress.

"There are many who refuse to understand the importance of digitalisation for our economic transformation…they will mock any new innovation," he said.

