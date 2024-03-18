Apex Legends eSports event postponed by hacking claims

An Apex Legends event was postponed by organizers after two players appeared to be hacked and given unwanted cheat devices. Photo: Sean M. Haffey / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP/File

Organizers of the Apex Legends Global Series eSports tournament have postponed an event after two competitors appeared to be hacked while playing separate games during the North American finals.

The shooter game, developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts, announced the shutdown Sunday night on social media after pro players were given unwanted cheat hacks as they were competing.

"Due to the competitive integrity of this series being compromised, we have made the decision to postpone the NA (North American) finals at this time. We will share more information soon," Apex Legends eSports wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Players ImperialHal and Genburten posted clips on social media showing them hacked and given cheat tools against their will, items banned in eSports competition and that could result in suspensions if used.

One cheat program allowed a player to see opponents in a wallhack where rivals become highlighted on maps even when they should be hidden behind walls and other objects.

Another cheat mode involved aimbot, which allows players to hit other players with shots without actually aiming at them.

Easy-Anti Cheat (EAC), the protective software some players suspected was compromised by hackers, posted Monday on X they had looked into the matter.

"We have investigated recent reports of a potential RCE (remote code execution) issue within Easy Anti-Cheat. At this time - we are confident that there is no RCE vulnerability within EAC being exploited. We will continue to work closely with our partners for any follow up support needed," the EAC message said.

A volunteer group working against online hacking, the Anti-Cheat Police Department, posted on X shortly after the hacks were reported that it was unsure if the vulnerability was within the game, player machines or anti-cheat protections.

The group advised "against playing any games protected by EAC or any EA titles (until) they have fixed this or can comment."

Electronic Arts announced the layoffs of 670 people last month after deciding to cancel a planned Star Wars shooter game.

