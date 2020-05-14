UEW student portal: registration, admission, courses

UEW student portal is an online-updated platform that provides administrative services and data to all learners and staff at the University of Education, Winneba. It contains exclusive academic databases that are readily accessible through the Internet for both prospective and continuing learners.

Through the new UEW student portal, new and continuing learners can now inquire, register, pay fees, and access all vital information concerning their academics. By merely owning a portal and accessing the internet, all UEW scholars can now achieve their academic goals in the comfort of their homes.

UEW student portal

As one of the oldest and leading Ghanaian universities, the administration of the University of Education, Winneba, hosts a large number of learners across its different branches and campuses. In an attempt to ease the bureaucracy in paperwork and record-keeping, the management of UEW decided to launch an online student portal.

As a virtual academic platform, it eases the influx of scholars in campus offices while saving time. What’s more, the website enables all learners in their different study years and campuses to easily access all the necessary information about their courses.

UEW portal system services

If you are a University of Education, Winneba scholar, what services are accessible by owning a student portal? Basically everything! The site offers all the necessary services that any beginning learner needs to cover his course and successfully graduate. Below are the provided services:

Course registration

Tuition-fees payment

Check result

Viewing of available admission slots, lists, and status

Acceptance fee payment details

Updated transcript view from every academic year examinations

Important dates on the campus academic calendar

Extra credit hours

Deferment of semester or admission

UEW student portal registration

To access the variety of online services provided by the portal, you have to register yourself during the application process. Follow the steps below to access the UEW application portal.

Open the official UEW website and click on "Admission". Select an application type to continue. Click on the provided link to purchase your application voucher. Enter the obtained voucher verification PIN to continue. Once registered, you will be redirected to the login page. Enter your serial number and PIN to log into your account. Once you are logged in, click" Start Application". Follow the prompts to complete the application process. After you are done, print two copies of the application form. Submit them through the institution's email address. Once you are admitted into the institution, you will be guided on how to create a student account on the student portal.

UEW student portal login

Here are the steps to log into the UEW Osis student portal.

Open your browser on an internet-enabled device and visit the student portal. Enter your email address and password to log into your account. That's it! You have successfully logged into your account.

How do you reset your UEW student portal password?

For learners who might have forgotten their portal password, you can easily ask for a new password to log in.

Open your browser on an internet-enabled device and visit the student portal. Click on "Forgot Password" Enter your email address and confirm that you are not a robot. Click "Reset Password" to receive a new password in your email.

UEW student portal results checking

Follow the steps below to access the UEW admission checker portal.

Follow the steps in the previous section (How to log into the UEW student portal) to access your account. Navigate to the "Results Section". Select the semester whose results you need. You will view the results on your screen. You can download and print the results if needed.

How can you check your UEW admission letter online?

The University of Education, Winneba, provides a link to access your admission letter.

Click the link provided. Enter your "Voucher PIN" or "Voucher ID". Enter your applicant ID. Download the admission letter and print it.

UEW courses

Below is a list of the programmes offered at the University of Education Winneba.

Faculty of Social Sciences Education

African Studies

Conflict, Human Rights and Peace Studies

Economics Education

Geography Education

History Education

Political Science Education

Social Studies Education

Faculty of Science Education

Agricultural Science Education and Environmental Science

Biology Education

Chemistry Education

Environmental Science Education

Information and Communication Technology

Integrated Science Education

Mathematics Education

Physics Education

School of Business

Accounting

Applied Finance and Policy Management

Management Sciences

Marketing and Entrepreneurship

Procurement and Supply Chain Management

Faculty of Ghanaian Languages Education

Akan-Nzema Education

Ewe Education

Ga-Dangme Education

Gur-Gonja Education

Faculty of Foreign Languages Education

Applied Linguistics

English Education

French Education

School of Creative Arts

Art Education

Graphic Design

Music Education

Textiles Education

Theatre Arts

School of Education and Life-Long Learning

Basic Education

Educational Foundations

Educational Management and Administration Education

Faculty of Health, Allied Sciences and Home Economics Education

Clothing and Textiles Education

Environmental Health and Sanitation Education

Family Life Management Education

Food and Nutrition Education

Health Administration Education

Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Sports

Integrated Home Economics Education

School of Communication and Media Studies

Communication Instruction

Development Communication

Journalism and Media Studies

Strategic Communication

Faculty of Applied Behavioural Sciences in Education

Counselling Psychology

Early Grade Education

Special Education

When will UEW start giving admission?

The University of Education, Winneba (UEW), opens admissions for diploma, degree, masters, and PhD programs a few months to the next academic year. As of writing, applications for Regular/Full-time, Sandwich, and Distance Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes are undergoing.

How do you access the UEW student portal?

The UEW student portal is called the Online Student Information System (OSIS). You can access the portal using your email and password.

What are the entrance exams at UEW?

The mature student must pass an Entrance Examination in General Aptitude Test (GAT) and Subject Area Test (SAT) organised by the university. Mature applicants seeking admission into Special Education are required to pass another SAT.

For inquiries or assistance, reach out to the institution through the following contact details:

Category Phone Email Regular/Full-time 050 519 5241 admissions@uew.edu.gh Distance Education 050 647 6124 codeladmissions@uew.edu.gh School of Graduate Studies 050 558 1864 graduateschool@uew.edu.gh

UEW student portal is easily accessible by all learners. One only needs to have a smartphone/computer and internet access to enjoy unlimited services.

