With Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools becoming more commonplace, YEN.com.gh looks at some jobs that could disappear from the Ghanaian job market.

Like the rise of automation three decades ago, AI is expected to render some tasks and white-collar jobs obsolete over the next few years.

A recent Goldman Sachs report estimated that AI could replace 300 million human workers globally.

Accenture has also said that about 40% of all working hours could be impacted by large AI language models like ChatGPT-4.

Dr Arnold Kavaarpuo, the CEO of Stac.ai, noted to YEN.com.gh that some fields, like the insurance or financial sector, have aspects like the entire customer value chain that can be delivered within an AI environment.

Kavaarpuo said the Ghanaian workplace would take a while to see more significant shifts to AI. That said, he said they were still heading in that direction.

"Most businesses in search of efficiency and effectiveness will always move towards adopting the tools that facilitate these developments," Kavaarpuo said.

Kavaarpuo also said other external factors may keep AI at bay in Ghana.

He observed that there may be some variance between demographics as far as adopting AI is concerned.

“You have maybe been the younger generation gravitating towards these digital tools that are enabled by AI.”

YEN.com.gh looks at five occupations AI could make obsolete in Ghana over the coming years.

1. Customer service reps

Ghanaians are known to complain about customer service across navigating sectors. As text-to-speech software advances, expect artificial intelligence to answer customer complaints more frequently.

AI is more accessible to scale than a call centre, which comes with staffing costs and other human factors. Ghanaians are already used to navigating voice-prompted menus, especially when dealing with our phone companies, so the AI takeover of customer service is coming.

2. Proofreaders

The ability of AI, like ChatGPT, to generate readable text has been well demonstrated. However, there are questions about the quality. That said, an obvious use for AI is in proofreading. Most people already know this function with spelling and grammar-checking software in various word processors.

We are not too far off from the software, going from simply highlighting the errors in text to correcting it on its own. With more data, AI could handle proofreading as well as humans.

3. Transcribers

Voice-recognition algorithms have improved massively over the last few years. Speech-to-text systems can now ingest massive speech datasets to create accurate and even instant audio transcription.

AI is not far from taking over this role in fields like journalism and law, which rely on transcription. Google has even worked with news publishers to design a new AI-backed tool to help journalists report and write their stories.

4. Graphic designers

Graphic designers are already in danger from AI models creating images in various styles. Graphic design operates on fundamental principles that aid machine learning.

One could input text and photos and get several potential advertising designs or magazine covers. Graphic designers are especially susceptible, given clients are looking for function and not artistic imagination.

5. Librarians

Digital libraries and catalogue systems managed by AI have made visiting library buildings less essential. People can also obtain digital copies of books with much more ease. This is causing some librarians to become an endangered species. For example, AI art tools allow librarians to explore new ways of representing library collections.

Another factor weighing against librarians is that going digital and having fewer physical libraries and fewer physical books is considered suitable for the environment and reduces carbon footprints.

Concerns with transparency

