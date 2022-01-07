Popularly known as Mica Burton, Michaela Jean Burton is an American actress, cosplayer, and host. Mica Burton is famous for her contribution to the gaming world. She has hosted Achievement Hunter, The Know, The Overwatch League and has even voiced a character in 100ft Robot Golf.

As one of the few black cosplayers in America, Mica is on a mission to banish nerd culture stereotypes. This, plus her other contributions to society have made her a force to be reckoned with. Do you want to know more about the young star?

Mica Burton's biography

Full name: Michaela Burton

Michaela Burton Gender: Female

Female Place of birth: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Date of birth: 8th July 1994

8th July 1994 Age: 27 years (as of 2022)

27 years (as of 2022) Sign: Cancer

Cancer Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African American

African American Relationship status: Single

Single Education: University of Michigan

University of Michigan Profession: Actress, host, cosplayer

Actress, host, cosplayer Net worth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Mother: Stephanie Cozart

Stephanie Cozart Father: LeVar Burton

Early life and education

How old is Mica Burton? On July 8th 1994, Mica was born to makeup artist Stephanie Cozart and actor LeVar Burton. Not much about her childhood is public knowledge since the multi-talented star prefers to keep it that way.

She matriculated from high school and graduated from the University of Michigan in 2016 with BFA in acting.

Who is Mica Burton's father?

Her dad, Levardis Robert Martyn Burton Jr., is an American actor, director, and children's TV host. LeVar is famous for his role in Star Wars. He has had a successful career that has spanned decades and has earned him lots of awards. His daughter Mica is following in his well-established footsteps.

Mica has one sibling, a brother. Eian Burton was born in 1980, and the two siblings share a great relationship with their father.

Career and net worth

As one of the richest YouTube stars and an actor, Mica has an alleged net worth of $1.5 million. This sum is an accumulation of her earnings from her various endeavours. Burton has achieved the following in her career that has lasted almost two decades.

Acting and cosplaying

Though her acting career is not as extensive as her other roles, it is still impressive. She has played both physical roles, voice-over roles and has even co-starred in several TV shows. Her filmography includes:

Lazer Team (2015)

(2015) The Eleven Little Roosters (2017)

(2017) 100ft Robot Golf (2016)

(2016) Wizards of the Coast's Destiny and Doom (2017)

(2017) Nights of Eveningstar (2020)

(2020) Critical Role (2019-2021)

(2019-2021) Vampire: The Masquerade: L.A. By Night (2021)

Mica Burton is also a cosplayer, an activity she started in high school. She has had the pleasure of being commissioned by Riot Games to create League of Legends cosplay in 2019. She has also done cosplays of characters from The Legend of Zelda that have received praise from fans. If Mica Burton's Twitter account, you will have access to most of her work.

Hosting

What is Mica Burton famous for? While she is an established actor, Mica is more famous for her activities as a host. In 2016, after meeting the founders and other employees at Rooster Teeth, she joined the company. She worked as a host in the gaming division Achievement Hunter.

After a while, however, she moved to the entertainment news division The Know. So why did Mica Burton leave Rooster Teeth? The actress left the company in 2018. However, it wasn't until almost two years later that she explained that.

Why did Mica Burton leave Achievement Hunter and The Know?

In an interview with Bounding into Comics, the former Rooster Teeth employee explained her decision for departure as,

I didn't leave because of the community, I left because of the company.

She then revealed that the systemic issues dealing with race caused her departure.

In 2019, she joined the Overwatch League, from which she departed in 2020. Between 2019 and 2021, Mica Burton's Critical Role received praises from the fans. He is known for playing Reani/Indra in four episodes of the show.

Mica Burton is an actress, cosplayer, and show host that has used her talent to ensure her fans have a good time. She has been in the game for a few years now, and fans await more from her.

