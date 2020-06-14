UMaT admission 2023/2024: Fees, date, forms, portal, application

The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) is a center of excellence in Ghana and Africa. The institution produces world-class professionals in mining, technology, petroleum engineering, and other fields. Discover details about the UMaT admission process for the 2023/2024 academic year, courses, deadlines, and other essential details.

UMaT application forms. Photo: @pexels.com, @RODNAE Productions

Source: UGC

UMaT was commissioned to train mining technicians and workforce in 1962. It is a publicly funded institution headed by the University Council. The council manages the school's property, revenue, and expenditure and directs its business affairs and other matters within the council's power.

UMaT admission process 2023/2024

UMaT courses are well-crafted to ensure effective teaching, learning, and research. Below are the application processes and admission requirements for UMaT postgraduate, certificate, diploma, and degree courses.

UMaT's student portal application process (Ghanaian students)

The university has different application processes for Ghanaian and foreign applicants. A Ghanaian student should buy an UMaT e-Voucher, depending on the program they are applying for:

BSc Programs - GHC¢200

Diploma Programs - GHC¢175

Certificate Programs - GHC¢150

The e-Voucher has a PIN and reference number needed to log into UMaT's student portal to check your status or access an UMaT admission letter. Ghanaians purchase the online admission e-vouchers from branches of these institutions:

Post Offices

Zenith Bank

Access Bank

Fidelity Bank

GCB Bank

CalBank

Ecobank

UBA

After buying the e-voucher:

Visit UMaT's website.

Hover your cursor on " Admissions " and click " Apply Now ."

" and click " ." Log into UMaT's admission portal using your reference number and pin on your e-voucher.

Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Anyone who submits more than one set of admission application forms shall be disqualified.

Print the application form, sign it, and scan it. Attach the scanned copy with scanned copies of your ID card and other required certificates. Send them to admissions@umat.edu.gh .

. If selected, you will receive a notification via SMS and an UMaT admission letter at your email address.

UMaT admission 2023/2024. Photo: @umat.edu.gh

Source: Facebook

UMaT's admission portal application procedure (foreign students)

Below is the application process for international students:

Visit UMaT's website.

Hover your cursor on " Admissions . "

. " Move the cursor to " Undergraduates ."

." Drag the cursor to " International students ."

." Click on " How to Apply - International Applicants ."

." Move down to " Procedure for application for International Students. " You will find a link that can help you request access to UMaT's application site for international students. The login details (a link and PIN) will be sent to your email.

" You will find a link that can help you request access to UMaT's application site for international students. The login details (a link and PIN) will be sent to your email. Log into the applications portal and fill out the online application form.

Upload your certificates and most recent passport-size photographs.

Print out your application summary.

Scan a signed copy of the application form and all the other relevant documents and certificates (including the results slip and any valid national ID card).

Send scanned documents and a signed copy of the application form to admissions@umat.edu.gh . Francophone applicants for BSc Engineering programs must attach proof of English language proficiency to their application documents.

. Francophone applicants for BSc Engineering programs must attach proof of English language proficiency to their application documents. Your email's subject line should be "Application for Admission and the applicant's full name in brackets." e.g., Application for Admission (Zainab Issaka) .

. If selected, you will receive an UMaT admission letter at your email address.

Kindly note that USD $100 application fee will be added to your first-year fees upon admission.

UMaT admission forms. Photo: @umat.edu.gh

Source: Facebook

Other UMaT application requirements

You will only be considered for admission if you submit the correct details, national ID card, academic documents/certificates, and a complete application form. Therefore, review everything before submitting your application form and emailing your documents to UMaT.

Direct Applicants (regular applicants for BSc) are required to select four (4) distinct programs.

Direct Applicants (regular applicants for Diploma) are required to choose only one (1) program.

BSc Top-up Applicants are required to select two (2) distinct programs.

Certificate and other applicants are required to pick only one (1) program.

Passport picture specifications

A clear white background

No headgear and spectacles

The image must show a broad face and two ears

Self-captured and other phone photos are not be accepted

A JPEG file format

3.5cm x 4.5cm dimensions

The scanned soft copy must not be more than 65kb

Who qualifies to be a Corroborator?

A corroborator provides an official stamp to confirm all the information the applicant has stated during the application. A parent or family relative cannot be an applicant's corroborator. A corroborator can be:

A Senior Officer in a Public or Private Institution

A Chief /Traditional Authority

An ordained Reverend Minister or Imam

Headteacher of an Educational Institution

UMaT admission requirements

UMaT admissions and student population has been growing since its establishment in 1962. Today, the institution admits scholars to various diplomas, degrees, and postgraduate courses. Below are the UMaT admission requirements:

UMaT certificate program requirements

UMaT offers the following certificate programs:

Certificate in English (Two Sessions)

Certificate in Small-scale Mining and Quarrying

Certificate in Geological Assistantship

Certificate in Surface and Underground Mining

Certificate in Survey and Mapping

Certificate in Water Resources

Certificate in Occupational Health and Safety

Certificate in Small Scale Mine and Quarry Administration

Certificate in Minerals Technology

Certificate in Environmental Studies

Certificate in Metalsmithing and Jewelry Technology

Certificate in Electrical Technology

Certificate in Drone Operations and Applications

Certificate in Oil Well Cementing Technology

Certificate in Plant and Maintenance

Certificate in Geotechnical Technology

Certificate in Reservoir Management

Certificate in Drilling Fluids Technology

Certificate in Natural Gas Technology

Certificate in French

Applicants should meet the following minimum requirements to be admitted to any UMaT certificate program:

1. WASSCE holders

You should have five passes (A-E8) in all subjects, including English Language, Mathematics, and Integrated Science.

2. SSCE holders

You must have five passes (A-E) in all subjects, including English Language, Mathematics, and Integrated Science.

3. GCE & Ordinary Level Certificate holders

You must have five (5) passes in all subjects of GCE O Level, including English Language, Mathematics, and Science.

4. Other Applicants

You must be at least 20 years old and have any of the following:

Diploma in Business Studies (DBS)

Middle School Leaving Certificate (MSLC)

National Vocational and Technical Institute (NVTI) Certificate

Technician Part I or II Certificate, Basic Education Certificate (BEC), or an equivalent.

The candidate must pass an interview conducted at the Department.

Foreign applicants with equivalent certificates and grades are eligible for admission into UMaT certificate programs.

UMaT diploma admission requirements

UMaT offers a Diploma in General Drilling (a fee-paying program). Applicants should meet these requirements to be admitted to this diploma program:

1. SSCE holders

You must have six Passes (A-D) in all subjects: English Language, Mathematics, Integrated Science, Physics, Elective Mathematics, Chemistry or Metal Work, Technical Drawing, Applied Electricity, or Applied Electronics.

2. WASSCE holders

You should have passes (A1-D7) in English Language, Mathematics, and Integrated Science.

You must possess a minimum of C6 in Physics, elective Mathematics, Chemistry or Metal Work, Technical Drawing, or Applied Electricity Applied Electronics.

3. GCE holders

General Certificate of Education (GCE) / Ordinary Level credits in five (5) subjects, including English language, Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics; and General Certificate of Education (GCE) Advanced Level passes in Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics.

GCE Ordinary Level Certificate with credits or SSCE with Passes in five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, plus experience in the relevant area of study.

Holders of Certificate of Proficiency in General Drilling (one-year course) from the University of Mines and Technology, Tarkwa, or a recognized institution are eligible.

City and Guilds of London Institute Part III Certificate or an equivalent in Mechanical, Automobile, or Electrical Engineering.

Foreign applicants with equivalent certificates and grades are eligible.

4. Mature Applicants

You must be at least 25 years of age.

You should have SSSCE/ WASSCE or GCE O' Level Certificate with credits in five subjects, including English Language, Mathematics, and a science subject, with experience in the relevant study area.

You must pass a written examination and /or an interview.

You should possess a birth certificate, at least five (5) years old, after the issue date.

UMaT online application forms. Photo: @umat.edu.gh

Source: Facebook

UMaT degree program requirements

Below are UMaT degree programs and admission qualifications:

1. Faculty of Mining and Minerals Technology

BSc Minerals Engineering

BSc Mining Engineering

2. School of Petroleum Studies

BSc Natural Gas Engineering

BSc Petroleum Engineering (Fee-paying Program)

BSc Petroleum Refining and Petrochemical Engineering

BSc Chemical Engineering

BSc Petroleum Geosciences and Engineering

3. Faculty of Geosciences and Environmental Studies

BSc Geological Engineering

BSc Geomatic Engineering

BSc Land Administration and Information Systems

BSc Environmental and Safety Engineering

Admission requirements for these degree programs At least Credits in electives ((Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry) or Geography) At least Credits in core subjects (English, Mathematics, Integrated Science) Only Geomatic Engineering applicants can substitute Chemistry with Geography BSc Land Administration and Information Systems applicants should have Credits in three electives (Business, General Arts and Science) in addition to the above Core Subjects

4. Faculty of Integrated Management Science

BSc Economics and Industrial Organization

BSc Logistics and Transport Management

Admission requirements for these degree programs At least Credits in core subjects (English, Mathematics, Integrated Science) At least Credits in Elective Mathematics and any two of the following Elective Subjects: General Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Geography, ICT and Elective Mathematics), Business (Accounting, Business Management, ICT, Economics, Costing and Elective Mathematics), and General Arts (Economics, ICT, Elective Mathematics, Government and Geography)

5. Faculty of Engineering BSc Mechanical Engineering

BSc Electrical and Electronic Engineering

BSc Renewable Energy Engineering

BSc Computer Science and Engineering

Admission requirements for these degree programs At least Credits in core subjects (English, Mathematics, Integrated Science) At least Credits in electives (Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry) or (Applied Electricity or Electronics), (ICT or Computer Studies), (Technical Drawing or Metal Work) Electrical and Electronic Engineering & Renewable Energy Engineering applicants can substitute Chemistry with Applied Electricity or Electronics Mechanical Engineering applicants can substitute Chemistry with Technical Drawing or Metal Work BSc Computer Science and Engineering applicants can Substitute Chemistry with ICT, Computer Studies, or Applied Electricity

BSc Statistical Data Science Applicants

BSc Mathematics

Admission requirements for these degree programs At least Credits in core subjects (English, Mathematics, Integrated Science) At least Credits in Elective Mathematics and any two of the following Elective Subjects: General Science (Physics, Chemistry, Applied Electricity, ICT, Technical Drawing or Metal Work), Business (Accounting, Economics and Costing), and General Arts (Economics and Geography)

UMaT general requirements for Ghanaian undergraduate students

Ghanaian undergraduate applicants should have these qualifications:

You must be 15 years old and above.

Have at least 6 Credits for WASSCE/SSSCE's three electives (Biology, Physics, Chemistry, or elective Mathematics or General Agriculture).

Have at least 6 Credits for WASSCE/SSSCE's core subjects (English, Mathematics, and Integrated Sciences).

WASSCE SSSCE GRADE MEANING A1 A 1 Excellent B2 B 2 Very Good B3 C 3 Good C4 D 4 Credit C5 _ 5 Credit C7 _ 6 Credit

UMaT general requirements for mature undergraduate applicants

You should be at least 25 years of age.

You should have an SSSCE, WASSCE, or GCE O' Level Certificate with credits in five subjects, including English Language, Mathematics, and a science subject, with experience in the relevant area of study.

You must pass a written examination and /or an interview.

You must possess a birth certificate, at least five (5) years old, after the issue date.

UMaT general requirements for foreign undergraduate students

Foreign students should meet these minimum requirements:

You must be from an accredited or recognized institution.

You must have Credits in English, Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, and an additional 2 relevant subjects.

GCE/IGCSE O-Level and A-Level applicants need five Credits in O-Level for Mathematics, English, and any other three relevant subjects. A-Level Credits in Physics, Mathematics, and Chemistry are also required.

Francophone applicants must have an International Baccalaureate in Science plus a Certificate of Proficiency in English.

You must have a birth certificate issued at least five years ago.

You must pass a written exam or an interview at UMaT.

What is the cutoff point for UMaT?

UMaT has cutoff points for all undergraduate degrees. The cutoff mark for WASSCE applicants is 36, while SSCE students' cutoff mark is 24.

UMaT undergraduate admission portal. Photo: @umat.edu.gh

Source: UGC

UMaT postgraduate admission requirements

UMaT postgraduate degree and diplomas include:

MSc/MPhil/PhD in Geological Engineering

MSc/MPhil/PhD in Geomatics Engineering

PgD/MSc/MPhil/PhD in Mining Engineering

MSc/MPhil in Mechanical Engineering

MSc/MPhil/PhD in Mathematics

MSc/MPhil/PhD in Petroleum Engineering

MSc/MPhil/PhD in Mineral Engineering

MSc/MPhil/ PhD in Electrical and Electronic Engineering

Master Of Business and Technology Management

UMaT Master’s programs requirements

There are two levels of Master’s programs in the university; a Master of Philosophy (MPhil) based on research with limited taught courses and a Master of Science (MSc) based on taught courses and research. The entry requirements for both programs are:

A First Class or Second Class (Upper Division) honors degree, or an equivalent, in an appropriate field of study, from a recognized university.

A candidate who does not meet the stated requirements but is otherwise adjudged suitable by the Departmental Board can be admitted after passing an interview.

The Departmental Board can recommend a candidate who fails to meet the stated requirements for admission if they have satisfactorily completed a Postgraduate Diploma program from a recognized institution.

UMaT admission process. Photo: @umat.edu.gh

Source: Facebook

International applicants must have:

Proficiency in the English language.

BSc First Class or Second Class (Upper Division) in an appropriate field of study from a recognized university.

An international applicant who does not meet the stated requirements but is otherwise adjudged suitable by the Departmental Board can be admitted after passing an interview.

The Departmental Board can recommend an international applicant who does not meet the stated requirements for admission if they have satisfactorily completed a Postgraduate Diploma program from a recognized institution.

UMaT PhD admission requirements

PhD applicants should have these qualifications:

A Master's degree or an equivalent from a recognized institution.

Submit evidence of adequate training and ability to undertake the proposed program.

PhD in Mathematics applicants should have a master's degree in Mathematics (with specialization in Statistics, Computational, and Financial Engineering) or an equivalent from a recognized institution and evidence of adequate training and ability to undertake the proposed program.

A candidate who does not satisfy these requirements but is otherwise adjudged suitable can be admitted.

A PhD applicant who does not hold a Master's degree shall first register for a master's degree by research. You can be recommended to register for the PhD degree if you prove to be of sufficient caliber by the end of the first year of the program. Your registration shall be deemed retrospective from the original registration date for the Master's degree.

UMaT online admission forms. Photo: @umat.edu.gh

Source: Facebook

How can I check my UMAT admission list?

You can access the UMAT admission status checker portal without logging in. The school publishes a list of accepted students on its website for the public to see.

Go to UMAT's website.

Click " Check Admissions Status. "

" Search for yourself on the UMAT admission list using your reference number, full name, and course.

UMaT admission fees

UMat indicates fee and tuition amounts, payment details, and reporting dates in the admission letter. The cost of admission forms for international applicants is:

$100 for BSc. courses

$85 for diploma courses

$75 for certificate courses

Ghanaians pay for UMaT admission forms when buying these e-Vouchers to access the online application portal;

Bachelor of Science: GHC¢200

Diploma: GHC¢175

Certificate: GHC¢150

New students report at residence halls indicated in the admission letter. Ensure you are at the halls on the reporting date and comply with the directives for admission.

You must pay for accommodation at UMaT halls to stay within the school's campus. UMaT residential facilities charge all first-year students GHC¢100 for electricity and maintenance.

UMaT fees structure. Photo: @umat.edu.gh

Source: Twitter

UMaT fees structure

According to multiple websites posting UMaT fees structure, Ghanaian undergraduate degree students pay GHC¢1600 to GHC¢8000 per year, depending on the course. International degree students pay USD $3,500 to USD $7,500 annually.

UMaT contacts

For any queries, reach out to the school via the contacts below:

Physical location : Tarkwa, Western Region of Ghana.

: Tarkwa, Western Region of Ghana. Postal address: P. O. Box 237, Tarkwa, Ghana

P. O. Box 237, Tarkwa, Ghana Undergraduate call: +233 3123 20323

+233 3123 20323 Postgraduate call: +233 3123 20935

+233 3123 20935 Email: admissions@umat.edu.gh

admissions@umat.edu.gh Website: www.umat.edu.gh

Is UMAT admission forms out?

UMAT application form for 2023/2024 is accessible on the school's application/admission/student portal. UMAT undergraduate application deadline is 31st July 2023.

Does UMAT require a birth certificate?

Yes. A Ghanaian or international applicant should possess a birth certificate at least five (5) years old after the issue date.

There are different UMaT admission procedures for Ghanaian and international students. Ensure you follow the proper process and counter-check everything before submitting your online application form and emailing your scanned documents to UMaT.

Yen.com.gh explained how to register on the HTU student portal. The Ho Technical University was formerly called Ho Polytechnic.

It is a public tertiary institution in the Volta Region of Ghana. The school started in 1968 as a technical institute and upgraded its courses by 1972.

Source: YEN.com.gh