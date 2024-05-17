A video of Ghanaian player André Dede Ayew having a good time in France has popped up on social media

The young man captivated many fans, who rushed to take selfies with him with his charismatic presence

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions to the video as some lauded him while others criticised Ghanaians for not appreciating him

Dede Ayew, the esteemed captain of the Ghanaian national football team, Black Stars, has captivated fans with his awe-inspiring looks and undeniable swag.

The renowned player in a video making rounds on social media was captured in France, exuding elegance and style.

Many of his fans rushed to take selfies with him.

Dede Ayew is known for his exceptional football skills but also for his great sense of fashion, which has been admired by many.

Netizens gush over Dede Ayew's excellent fashion sense

Netizens who saw the video were thrilled by the scene and took to the comment section to express their delight. Some commended André Dede Ayew's excellent fashion sense.

@Appiah Boadu wrote:

"Ghana will never do this to him, but look at others showing love."

@Lina wrote:

"Unbelievable!"

@Awennako6272 wrote:

"Proud son of mother Ghana."

@Nii Narh wrote:

"The rich gang."

@SÌTOUVÌ Tameklo

"My man."

@Gino Mohammed wrote:

"Fresh boy."

@potasco wrote:

"Wow respect sir."

@Solomon Bomboma wrote:

"Congratulations."

@Real vision 360 wrote:

"God bless u, Dede."

