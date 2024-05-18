Youtuber Kwadwo Sheldon has caused a stir online with a recent video shared on social media

In the video, a woman was seen giving the Youtuber a relaxing massage in a salon

Fans thronged the comments section to share their reactions to the funny moment

Ghanaian Youtuber Kwadwo Sheldon has returned to the country after his explosive stint in the UK covering Medikal's O2 Indigo showdown.

The Youtuber has shared a video of a pretty lady massaging his bald head, causing a frenzy online.

In the comments, scores of fans shared funny remarks about the YouTuber's bald head.

Sheldon's head massage causes stir online

Kwadwo Sheldon shared his funny head massage video after a photo of him about to devour a colossal Yam and Palava sauce meal popped up.

Rewarding his hard work in recent weeks, the YouTuber opted for the head massage to ease him up.

Over the years, he has shared numerous hilarious comments about his bald head, setting the stage for fans to follow suit after he shared his head massage video.

Fans react to Sheldon's head massage

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kwadwo Sheldon's head massage video.

yesghanaonline said:

This girl will have nightmares at night

1real.showboi wrote:

Imagine Sheldon without beards. Emoji paah oo

dela_seade noted:

Lmaooo Chale she needs extra hands

easy_pele advised:

Sheldon please stop moving your head or else we might get an earthquake in the country

@worldbrain1 quizzed:

When will Nana Addo and Bawumia go introduce Head-Levy? I'm just asking for a friend. People dey cheat people

@Iampentop21 shared:

Imagine having this head and you didn't make it in life. Who would you blame ? Almost all the people with this kind head are doing well Chale

Sheldon banned from Lil Win's movie premiere

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Lil WIn had banned some media personalities, including Kwadwo Sheldon, from attending the premiere of his upcoming movie, A Country Called Ghana. This comes after the Youtuber aired an episode criticising the movie's quality.

In an exclusive interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Lil Win said he was unhappy with how Mr Logic and Kwadwo Sheldon critiqued his movie, A Country Called Ghana.

He stated that he accepts criticisms; however, he did not like how Sheldon and Logic criticised the movie's trailer.

Source: YEN.com.gh